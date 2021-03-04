Left Hand Brewing to open new taphouse, restaurant in RiNo

Left Hand Brewing Co. is making its foray into one of Denver’s hottest commercial areas with plans to open a 7,500-square-foot taproom and restaurant in the River North District.

In a statement, the Longmont brewery said it’ll be acting as an anchor tenant with the Mission Ballroom in the North Wynkoop development, a mixed-use project in RiNo’s north side that spans three city blocks. The building is expected to open in early 2022.

“We’ve been eager to open an outpost in Denver, and it’s no secret we’ve been searching for the right location for some time,” Left Hand president Eric Wallace said in a statement.

The announcement comes months after Left Hand backed out of a lease at 2403 Champa St. BizWest news partner BusinessDen reported at the time that the owner of that former brewery space claimed Left Hand was unable to get the proper permits, while Left Hand itself said there were larger disputes over the agreement that led to its eventual cancellation.

Left Hand joins 12 other craft breweries within RiNo’s borders and follows Fort Collins-based Odell Brewing Co. as the second non Denver-based brewer to establish a taproom in the area.

