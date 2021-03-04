GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

State to host memorial recognizing lives lost to COVID-19

Gov. Jared Polis on Friday will memorialize the nearly 6,000 Coloradans who have died from the coronavirus as the state’s battle against the disease officially marks one year.

A virtual statewide Evening of Remembrance will take place at 6:30 p.m., according to a news release from the governor’s office. The release said that all Coloradans are invited to participate.

Polis’ address will be broadcasted through television, digital platforms, and on the governor’s Facebook page. At 4:30 p.m., World War II-era aircraft will perform a flyover from west to east over the state capitol at 4:30 p.m., the release said.

Those interested in showing their support are asked to display magenta lights at 6 p.m. The color is meant to symbolize universal love, compassion and kindness. Police and fire departments are also asked to turn their lights on at 6 p.m. for one minute, the release said. Boulder is among the cities the release said will participate.

The state recorded its first two coronavirus cases on March 5 last year. Since then, 5,974 people among Colorado’s 433,021 cases have died. Of those deaths, 5,960 were because of COVID-19, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Kelsey Hammon

