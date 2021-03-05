AI chat app Stream.io raises $38M in Series B

Stream.io Inc. has raised $38 million in its Series B round as it prepares to continue a hiring spree to support its automated chat app software platform.

In a statement, the company said it will use the funds to continue growing its staff based around the world after tripling its headcount during 2020. The majority of those hires will come in sales, as Stream said it intends to double that portion of its staff.

It currently employs 103 people around the world, with 41 based in Boulder.

The company most recently raised just under $15 million last August, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It has raised approximately $19.55 million prior to the Series B round announced Thursday.

The latest raise has not been disclosed to the SEC as of Friday afternoon.

Stream.io develops software that other app makers use to create automated chat apps that can provide customer service without the need of a human representative. It was founded in Amsterdam, but moved to Boulder after participating in Techstars’ 2015 accelerator cohort in New York City. It has offices in both Boulder and Amsterdam.

It claims to have had revenues rise more than 500% last year due to the pandemic pushing more services like remote education, virtual conferences and telemedicine into everyday life, and expects to see continuing adoption of chat apps even as the economy starts to recover with the vaccination efforts.

The company also told BizWest that it is working on a plan to give early-stage startups free access to its technology, with a formal announcement planned later this year.

