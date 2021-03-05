Gov. Polis extends the mandatory mask order for Colorado

A state order requiring Coloradans to wear a medical or non-medical face covering as a COVID-19 safety precaution has been extended by Gov. Jared Polis for at least 30 days.

The mask extension was announced Friday as other states — Texas, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana and North Dakota — have dropped the order.

“While we have seen indications that our efforts to ‘flatten the curve’ are working, transmission of the virus continues to threaten Coloradans’ way of life and livelihoods and current data shows a recent increase in COVID infections,” Polis said in Friday’s extension order. “As we take steps to return Coloradans to work, we must continue to take measures to facilitate reopening the economy while protecting public health by taking steps to incorporate best practices to protect individuals from infection.”

Widespread mask use is a low cost and highly effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the order said. The mask extension is for 30 days from March 5, “unless extended further by Executive Order.”

