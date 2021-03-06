Boulder police forced to break up massive party on University Hill

A large, out-of-control party on University Hill raged for several hours Saturday evening until Boulder police were able to disperse the large crowd, but not before hundreds of people gathered with no social distancing, set off fireworks and flipped a car.

Social media posts about the gathering near Pennsylvania Avenue and 10th Street began shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, as hundreds of college-aged revelers packed the street with no social distancing and very little mask wearing.

Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said police estimated that there may have been up to 800 people in the area at one point.

Waugh initially said police were “aware of what’s going on and have been developing a strategy response.”

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a Boulder police SWAT vehicle arrived and began telling those gathered over the loud speaker to disperse or face “arrest,” “tear gas,” or “use of force.”

A large number of people dispersed upon seeing the police vehicle, but some did remain on scene. The truck did deploy what appeared to be some sort of gas at one point, and then drove through the street while playing a high-pitched siren to try and disperse the crowd.

By 9 p.m., the party had largely been dispersed, but Waugh said three SWAT officers were struck with bricks and rocks and suffered minor injuries. Waugh also said the armored vehicle and a firetruck sustained “heavy damage.”

Boulder police released a statement on the incident, saying detectives were “reviewing all body worn camera footage and shared social media videos/photos to identify the individuals involved in damaging property and assaulting first responders.”

“Detectives will review every lead we have to identify and arrest those responsible for this reprehensible and unacceptable behavior,” Boulder police Chief Maris Herold said in a statement.

The department also said it was encouraging “anyone with information about tonight’s events to send it to detectives via our website or social media.”

The University of Colorado Boulder also issued a statement, saying that any students found to have engaged in acts of violence toward first responders would “be removed from CU Boulder.”

“We are aware of a large party on University Hill on Saturday evening and allegations of violence toward police officers responding to the scene,” the statement read. “We condemn this conduct. It is unacceptable and irresponsible, particularly in light of the volume of training, communication and enforcement the campus and city have dedicated to ensuring compliance with COVID-19 public health orders. CU Boulder will not tolerate any of our students engaging in acts of violence or damaging property.

“CU Boulder has made it clear to our student body that following county public health orders is required under the student code of conduct. The vast majority of our students have followed these directives. When health officials and police have referred public health order violations to our student conduct office, CU Boulder has responded quickly and imposed discipline when violations were established. Disciplinary actions include interim exclusions from campus and 45 suspensions so far this academic year. We will continue to take these actions to make clear that protecting our community and our campus is of utmost importance and that we will not tolerate such violations.

“Any student who is found responsible for having engaged in acts of violence toward the law enforcement or other first responders will be removed from CU Boulder and not readmitted. We appreciate the efforts of law enforcement to address the unacceptable conduct of these students and apologize to the residents of University Hill for their behavior.”

This weekend’s incident follows Boulder police ticketing a smaller party on the University Hill last weekend. CU Boulder students returned to campus for hybrid and in-person learning in mid February.

The mass gathering also falls just a day after Gov. Jared Polis hosted a memorial ceremony Friday to commemorate the nearly 6,000 Coloradans who have died from the coronavirus throughout the state’s one-year battle with the pandemic.

In response to Saturday night’s events, some students organized a call to action.

Hailey Breaker, a CU Boulder senior who’s studying environmental studies, was up Saturday night helping to organize a cleanup for Sunday. She said students will be mobilizing to clean up debris and trash on 10th Street throughout the day.

“A lot of the partiers today, they didn’t necessarily consider the consequences and they may not live on that street to visibly see the aftermath of what happened today,” Breaker said. “I think it’s our responsibility to keep Boulder clean and it just is sad to me to see that street trashed. A lot of other people have similar sentiments.”

While Breaker doesn’t live on 10th Street, she lives close enough in Boulder that she was able to hear the fireworks that were being set off.

“I was just disappointed,” Breaker said. “I do understand the need to socialize with peers, but it was in such mass quantities and a lot of students just went back to in-person classes.”

Breaker said she hopes Sunday’s clean up sends a message about CU Boulder students.

“I hope that it shows that a lot of us do care about the Boulder community and keeping it clean,” Breaker said. “CU is and can be a really great place to be and it’s not just a place where these parties are happening.”

While there are no set times for the cleanup, Breaker said volunteers will aim to clean up in the morning and early afternoon. She said late Saturday she wasn’t sure how many students planned to participate Sunday.