Boulder County reports 37 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Boulder County on Sunday reported 37 new coronavirus cases, but no new deaths.

To date, Boulder County Public Health reported 19,283 cases. The death toll remained at 248 people. As of Friday there were nine people in Boulder County’s hospitals due to COVID-19. There have been a total of 591 residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. The seven-day average for the number of new cases per 100,000 people is 99.

The University of Colorado Boulder reported six positive test results discovered during testing Friday, according to the university’s dashboard. There were also 193 diagnostic and 1,362 monitoring tests taken. Nine on-campus isolation spaces, or 2% of the university’s isolation reserve, were in use. Since Jan. 4, there have been 355 positive results; 6,233 diagnostic tests and 44,811 monitoring tests. Throughout the academic school year, there have been 2,080 positive test results.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported there have been 436,602 cases. State data also showed there have been 5,995 deaths due to COVID-19. There have been 23,904 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, there have been 2,616,541 people tested.