UPDATE: Police chief says injured officers are in good condition

1:41 p.m.: Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said the officers who were injured after the crowd turned violent Saturday night are in good condition.

She said one was struck in the hand and one was struck in the face.

“It could have been much worse,” Herold said.

1:38 p.m.: Boulder County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Zayach said officials expect to see an increase in coronavirus cases after the party-turned-riot on Saturday on University Hill.

He said health officials would look at the data seven to nine days later and will examine the data by age group.

1:31 p.m.: Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said officers elected to use tear gas after the crowd gathered at a party-turned-riot on University Hill started throwing rocks and bottle at first responders.

When questioned why the department did not use more force than tear gas, Herold said, “Obviously with this crowd we do not want to agitate it further.

“I don’t want this to continue to happen,” she said. “We’re lucky not to have more serious injuries.”

Herold said two canisters of tear gas were deployed and that they seemed to have little effect.

1:28 p.m.: Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said officers wrote some citations for public health order violations on Saturday afternoon and estimated that between 500 and 800 people were gathered at the party that turned into a riot. She said no one was arrested on scene.

Herold summarized the department’s response to the incident.

At 1:30 p.m., public health order calls started coming into dispatchers and code enforcement gave warnings.

She said house parties in the 800 block of 12th Street cooperated. Officers with the Impact Hill police unit spent the afternoon talking to people gathered in groups of more than 10.

But by 5:40 p.m., she said, the crowd was larger.

At 5:48 p.m., she said SWAT was notified and assistance was requested to other law enforcement agencies in the county.

She said the crowd became very violent and disorderly.

A SWAT team officer who was wearing a gas mask was hit in the face with a blunt object. She said the mask took most of the blow.

She said it took until 8:35 p.m. to get the crowd dispersed.

Herold said it is not a best practice to send officers into crowd, but instead to record the crowd’s actions and make arrests afterward.

“We have excellent body-worn camera video,” she said. “There will be arrests.”

1:23 p.m.: University of Colorado Boulder Chief Operating Officer Patrick O’Rourke said the first steps for the university would be to look at “misconduct against police officers and property destruction.”

Then they would look for organizers, then attendees.

He said the highest priority would be finding those who engaged in criminal conduct.

1:20 p.m.: Boulder County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Zayach said participants’ actions Saturday night threatens the safe reopening of the University of Colorado Boulder and threatens businesses.

He said many CU Boulder students have been doing the right thing and cautioned against lumping all students into the same, health order-defiant group.

He cautioned the party-turned-riot could reverse the ongoing positive trend in decreasing cases the county has seen, just as there was a spike in cases when students returned to campus in September and some held parties.

He urged students to follow public health guidelines as vaccines roll out.

1:17 p.m.: Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty condemned the riots at a Sunday news conference.

“It was the selfish and callous disregard for the community is something that’s unacceptable,” he said. “Boulder is better than what we saw on full display last night.”

He called the Saturday night party-turned-riot a “tremendous setback” in the effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that could have been avoided.

He urged organizers and rioters to “own responsibility and step forward.”

1:15 p.m.: Boulder officials condemned students who organized and attended the Saturday party on University Hill that turned into a riot.

On Sunday, officials said in a news conference that the city would seek consequences for those who damaged property.

City spokeswoman Sarah Huntley noted a gathering of that size would not ever be permitted, whether or not a pandemic was happening.

Huntley also said Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty agreed aggressive prosecution is important.

She asked that residents who have information about the riot send it to the Boulder Police Department.

CU Boulder Chief Operating Officer Patrick O’Rourke apologized to the campus University Hill neighbors, saying that students will be held accountable and that their behavior was “unacceptable on every level” and that their must be accountability.

“Saturday’s events were unacceptable,” he said.

He noted most CU Boulder students have complied with public health orders.

O’Rourke said students who targeted law enforcement with violence may be removed from CU Boulder and not readmitted. He also asked anyone in the campus community who attended to immediately quarantine and participate in monitoring testing.

He said in-person classes were still planned to continue.

In a separate news release, CU Boulder Chancellor Phil DiStefano condemned the violence that erupted several hours after the party began.

“To the students who participated in the incident last night: you have embarrassed yourselves and the entire University of Colorado Boulder,” he wrote. “Your actions violated university and community standards at every level.”

Distefano stated that any student who was found to have violated the public health order or who refused to leave when ordered to by law enforcement is subject to university disciplinary action.

He wrote Boulder County Public Health advised students who attended the gathering to quarantine and to get a COVID-19 test on Thursday or Friday. He wrote students who complete a monitoring test will not be published and that that testing information is not shared with Student Conduct & Conflict Resolution.

He also wrote that he anticipated faculty would continue holding in-person classes this week, but that they could consult their chairs or deans to discuss temporary schedule changes if they were concerned about exposure risks after Saturday’s incident.

Previous story:

University of Colorado Boulder students organized clean up efforts Sunday morning in the aftermath of a large, out-of-control party on University Hill that raged for several hours Saturday.

Boulder police were able to disperse the large crowd gathered near Pennsylvania Avenue and 10th Street, but not before hundreds of people gathered with no social distancing, set off fireworks and flipped a car.

Sunday morning, the biggest task for those helping was cleaning up piles of glass from broken bottles scattered across sidewalks, lawns and the street.

CU Boulder junior Juliette Nanos joined CU Boulder environmental studies professor Lisa Dilling in sweeping glass off the sidewalks. Nanos described some of the videos shared on social media from the night as “very scary.”

“It’s kind of horrifying to see,” she said, adding what happened was inexcusable, but possibly a result of students “tipped over the edge” after living with pandemic restrictions for a year.

Dilling added that it was “so sad” to see the destruction and disregard for public health guidelines when “so many students were doing so good and trying so hard.”

CU Boulder sophomore Lila Crank, whose mom also teaches at CU, said she came down to help from north Boulder because “this is our community.”

“It’s nice to see there are actually students here,” she said. “It restores my faith a little.”

Boulder police, the University of Colorado Boulder and Boulder County Public Health plan to provide more information about their response to the incident this afternoon.

Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said Saturday that three SWAT officers were struck with bricks and rocks and suffered minor injuries when police responded to try to disperse the crowd. Waugh also said the armored vehicle and a firetruck sustained “heavy damage.”

In a statement issued Sunday, Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty promised to “work closely with the Boulder Police Department to determine the identities of the people who damaged private property and assaulted first responders because they should be held fully responsible for their outrageous actions.”

“Our community was put at risk last night by the individuals involved in the incident in the Hill area,” Dougherty wrote. “Their callous disregard for our community’s safety and well-being is shameful. There is no excuse for this conduct, especially while the people of this community endure the pandemic.”

CU officials in a statement on Saturday also wrote that any students found to have engaged in acts of violence toward first responders would “be removed from CU Boulder.”

CU President Mark Kennedy also released a short statement promising to hold those involved in violence and vandalism accountable.

Statement on Boulder Unrest: The violence, vandalism and acts of aggression we saw yesterday are unacceptable and we will do all we can to hold CU students who engaged in them accountable. Read full statement: https://t.co/olKGtdAvqD — CU President Mark Kennedy (@CUMarkKennedy) March 7, 2021

Social media posts about the gathering near Pennsylvania Avenue and 10th Street began shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, as hundreds of college-aged revelers packed the street with no social distancing and very little mask wearing. Waugh said police estimated that there may have been up to 800 people in the area at one point.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a Boulder police SWAT vehicle arrived and began telling those gathered over the loud speaker to disperse or face “arrest,” “tear gas,” or “use of force.”

A large number of people dispersed upon seeing the police vehicle, but some remained on scene. By 9 p.m., the area was largely clear.

This weekend’s incident follows Boulder police ticketing a smaller party on the University Hill last weekend. CU Boulder students returned to campus for hybrid and in-person learning in mid February.