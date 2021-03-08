Boulder County records no new COVID-19 deaths, says new vaccine will be intermittent

Boulder County Public Health reported no deaths last week, intermittent allocations of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccines as well as 21 new COVID-19 cases but no new hospitalizations or deaths on Monday.

The 21 new cases bring the county’s total cases to 19,283 and the county’s death total remains unchanged at 246. The county’s hospitalization total remains at 591, with 11 residents currently hospitalized with coronavirus. Two residents were discharged Monday after receiving COVID-19 treatment. It also reported the county’s seven day positivity average is 2.6%.

On Monday, BCPH updated its vaccine dashboard to include the new Johnson & Johnson 1 dose coronavirus vaccination in its data. The new data now includes a percentage of the eligible population who have been inoculated.

BCPH also reported Monday that there have been 28,644 Boulder County residents who have received a partial COVID-19 Moderna or Pfizer vaccination dose, which is 10.4% of the county’s eligible population. Another 37,718 people have been fully vaccinated with both doses, which also now includes the one-shot Johnson & Johnson shot and accounts for 13.8% of the county’s eligible population. A total of 66,362, or 24.4% of residents have been given at least one coronavirus dose in Boulder County.

Since last Monday, the county recorded 5,747 partial doses of the COVID-19 Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations and 7,605 full course vaccinations, which now includes the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Data from Sunday was not available.

In an email Monday, BCPH spokesperson Mike Stratton wrote that county providers received 2,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Friday. He also wrote that these dosages went to the following providers:

500 doses to Colorado State University Boulder in Boulder

500 doses to Hopelight Medical Clinic in Longmont

800 doses to Boulder Community Health Hospital in Boulder

200 doses to Kaiser Permanente in Longmont

Stratton also stated that the county did not know why these providers were selected or why the state chose to send differing numbers of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccination to these providers, but hoped to find out more from the state later this week.

“The state will not receive another allocation of Johnson & Johnson until the week of March 21, and Boulder County will not see any kind of additional allocation until then,” Stratton added. He also stated that county providers are putting in requests for the vaccine and expects to have more allocations in early April.

The county reported that there have been no deaths reported since Feb. 28, including long-term care facilities. Also data county showed that of the 368 cases reported last week, 42 involved residents at long-term care facilities and 326 did not. Since Sunday, the county reported that 1 of the 43 cases reported this week involved a resident at a long-term care facility.

The county also reported that of the 246 new coronavirus cases in Boulder County last week, 167 were of those who identified as white, 55 were of residents who identify as Latino and 24 were of persons identifying as another non-White and non-Latino race.

Since Jan. 3, of the 3,029 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boulder County — 2,055 were residents who identified as white, another 793 cases were persons identifying as Latino and the remaining 181 cases were those who identified as another non-white and non-Latino race.

On Monday evening, the state health department released details to an updated public health order that allows for looser COVID-19 restrictions with the changes to the state’s color-coded coronavirus dial. Some of the lifted restrictions include indoor capacities for casinos, restaurants and other indoor venues. It also extended last-call for alcohol from level blue through red. And it lifted restrictions on schoolchildren who play musical instruments to be able to remove their masks during class time, when needed to play an instrument.

The University of Colorado Boulder did not update its dashboard Monday. During testing on Friday, there were six positive test results from 193 diagnostic tests and 1,362 monitoring tests. The dashboard showed nine of the university’s isolation spaces were in use, which is 2% of the reserved space for quarantines. Since the start of spring testing Jan. 4, there have been 355 positives from 6,233 diagnostic tests and 44,811 monitoring tests. The university has also used an isolation space 140 times since the start of spring.

Boulder Valley School District updated its dashboard Monday. The district reported 21 active cases with 233 students and 32 staff members in quarantine. The district also reported two cases from bus routes which quarantined 23 students and three staff members.

The St. Vrain Valley School District reported on its dashboard Monday 36 active cases, split between 28 students and eight staff. The district has seen a cumulative 670 student cases and 241 staff cases, totaling 911.

Data updated Monday shows that of the county’s cases, 7,190 have been reported in Boulder, and 6,617 have been reported in Longmont. There have been 1,570 cases in Lafayette, 856 in Louisville, 371 in Superior, 467 in Erie, 67 in Lyons, 25 in Nederland and 1,669 in unincorporated Boulder County. Cases have been confirmed in 82 persons experiencing homelessness.

The rate of infection for Boulder residents is 6,752.9 per 100,000 people, data shows. In Longmont, the rate of infection is 6,850.1 per 100,000. In Lafayette, the rate is 5,121.8; in Louisville, the rate is 4,114.2; in Lyons, the rate is 3,273.1; in Erie, the rate is 3,948.9; in Superior, the rate is 2,836.8; in Nederland, the rate is 1,623.4; and in unincorporated Boulder County, the rate is 3,820.2.

Statewide, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported there are 437,187 cases. There have been 5,990 deaths among cases, and of those, there have been 6,022 deaths because of COVID-19. There have been 23,909 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million people, 2,619,973 people have been tested.

Vaccines administered in Boulder County

28,644 received a partial dose (includes Modern and Pfizer vaccines only)

37,718 received full vaccine (includes new Johnson & Johnson 1 dose shot)

66,362 received at least one dose

*Updated by the county on Mondays and Thursdays, and live every other Wednesday during the virtual BCPH COVID-19 community meetings

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

BVSD elementary schools

Alicia Sanchez: 1 case; 17 students and 4 staff members quarantined

Columbine: 1 case; 15 students 3 staff members quarantined

Emerald: 1 case; 1 student quarantined

Kohls: 1 case; 16 students and 2 staff members quarantined

Meadowlark PK-8: 1 case; 14 students and 3 staff members quarantined

Pioneer: 1 case; 26 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Ryan: 1 case; 33 students and 2 staff members quarantined

BVSD middle schools

Centennial: 1 case; 16 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Southern Hills: 1 case; 11 students quarantined

BVSD high schools

Broomfield: 2 cases; 10 students quarantined

Centaurus: 3 cases; 47 students and 6 staff members quarantined

Fairview: 3 cases; 10 students and 3 staff members quarantined

Monarch: 1 case

BVSD other departments

Halcyon Special Education: 1 case; 5 students and 4 staff members quarantined

Peak to Peak K-12 Charter: 1 case; 24 students and 4 staff members quarantined

BVSD bus routes

Bus route CHS/LES/Meadowlark: 1 case; 20 students 1 staff member quarantined

Bus route: Fireside/BrHMS: 1 case; 3 students and 2 staff members quarantined

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

SVVSD elementary schools

Alpine: 1 student case

Blue Mountain: 1 student case

Centennial: 2 student cases

Red Hawk: 1 staff member case

Soaring Heights PK-8: 3 student cases

Timberline PK-8: 1 staff member case

SVVSD middle schools

Erie: 1 student case

Mead: 4 student cases

Trail Ridge: 1 student case

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 2 student cases

Frederick: 1 student case

Longmont: 1 student case

Mead: 3 student cases

Silver Creek: 2 student and 2 staff member cases

Skyline: 2 student and 1 staff member cases

SVVSD other campuses