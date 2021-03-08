GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder police receive more than 750 tips in…

NewsColorado News

Boulder police receive more than 750 tips in search to identify University Hill riot suspects

A student films a police vehicle during a riot that started as a large party Saturday on 10th Street near Pennsylvania Avenue on University Hill in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
A student films a police vehicle during a riot that started as a large party Saturday on 10th Street near Pennsylvania Avenue on University Hill in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder police said they have received hundreds of tips as they work to identify people who assaulted officers and damaged property during a riot on University Hill on Saturday.

An estimated 500 to 800 college-aged people gathered near Pennsylvania Avenue and 10th Street on Saturday evening in a large outdoor party that became destructive, with people flipping a car and damaging other vehicles and property.

A Boulder armored SWAT vehicle eventually arrived on scene to disperse the crowd, but the truck was damaged and three officers suffered minor injuries.

Both Boulder and University of Colorado Boulder officials have said there would be consequences for the people involved, especially for those who damaged property, assaulted officers or hosted the party.

Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said police have received about 750 tips from various platforms since asking the public to help them identify individuals in photos and videos from the riot.

“We have a team of detectives from Boulder police, CU (Boulder) police and the DA’s Office that are reviewing them to identify individuals responsible for committing crimes,” Waugh said. “The prevalence of social media information and the amount of tips is unlike any other previous investigation and will take time to sort through.”

Waugh said no charges have been filed at this time, but she did say police were preparing to release more images of suspects they were looking to identify.

Police seeking tips

Anyone with information, photos or video is asked to contact police by visiting tinyurl.com/UniversityHillDisturbance.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Hail Season Is Coming, How’s Your Roof?

    Hail season is coming, along with the threat of hail-damaged roofs. If your home sustains hailstorm damage, you want a...
  2. The Joy Of Art

    The joy of art is transformative! It tells stories, lets you dream, and makes you want more. Find the art...
  3. Local Home Lending By FMS Bank

    FMS Bank is devoted to building communities with caring local home lending. That means helping people just like you reach...
  4. Cosmetic Skin Care Center

    Dermatology Center of the Rockies is the preeminent cosmetic skin care center for achieving a more youthful and radiant appearance,...
  5. Stylish Intimate Maternity Wear

    Christina’s Luxuries loves moms-to-be! Discover the collection of stylish intimate maternity wear that lets you feel comfortable as your body...