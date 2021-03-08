Broomfield moving to more restrictive Level Yellow on Wednesday

Coronavirus cases in Broomfield have steadily climbed since mid-February, forcing the city and county to reverse its trend of sliding down the state’s COVID-19 dial and shift back to Level Yellow restrictions.

Broomfield was operating under Level Blue, the second of six levels on the state’s color-coded dial dictating restrictions as metrics tracking the virus continued to drop. But Broomfield’s one-week case incidence tipped into Level Yellow on Feb. 28, and the moving average of cases has continued to climb since mid-February. Broomfield had been operating in Level Blue for two weeks, and was the first county in the Denver metro area to initially move from Level Yellow to Level Blue restrictions.

At the direction of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Broomfield will move to Level Yellow at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

While the county operates under Level Yellow, businesses approved through Broomfield’s Back to Business program — which allows qualifying businesses to operate at one dial level lower than the county — can continue to operate under Level Blue guidelines. The Paul Derda Recreation Center and the Broomfield Community Center are both certified and will continue to operate at Level Blue, a community update from the city and county of Broomfield noted.

The state’s dial framework lays out the maximum number of occupants of a specific setting by both a percent and a number of people, and the setting must operate at whichever figure is fewer. While most settings can operate at 50% capacity in both Level Blue and Level Yellow, the maximum number of people per venue is smaller in Level Yellow.

For example, indoor restaurants could operate at 50% capacity or up to 225 people using the state’s social distancing space calculator in Level Blue, but under Level Yellow an indoor restaurant can operate at 50% capacity or up to 150 people with the calculator.

Gyms and fitness centers will go from a maximum of 175 people to a maximum of 50 people — or 50% capacity, whichever is fewer.

Under Level Yellow, indoor and outdoor organized sports can have 25 participants per activity, excluding coaches or officials, the community update said. The Bromfield Library, Auditorium, Depot Museum and Veterans Memorial Museum will continue to operate at 50% capacity.

Data updated Monday evening shows 3,880 COVID-19 cases in Broomfield to date. Among cases, 196 residents have been hospitalized and 74 have died. The three-day moving average of cases on Thursday was 21, the highest the average has been since Feb. 5.

This story will be updated.