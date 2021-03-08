GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Crocs initiates $300M private offering

On the heels of its best sales year ever in 2020, Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) announced Monday the commencement of a $300 million private offering.

“Crocs intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the notes to repay up to $180 million of outstanding borrowings under Crocs’ revolving credit facility and the remainder for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures, stock repurchases and acquisitions,” according to a company disclosure.

The notes will be due in 2029.

Lucas High

