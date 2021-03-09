Ball completes design review on space-telescope instrumentation

Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp., the aerospace arm of Westminster-based metal-packaging manufacturer Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL), has completed design review on the Wide Field Instrument, which the company is developing in collaboration with NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

The Wide Field Instrument will be the primary science instrument on the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, formerly known as the Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope.

In a statement, Mackenzie Lystrup, vice president and general manager for civil space for Ball Aerospace, said, “Now that we have passed this critical milestone, we will continue to work hand-in-hand with NASA as we move from the design phase and into building and integrating the instrument. It’s always exciting to get to the hardware build, and particularly in this case as WFI is the central science instrument on Roman.”

Ball’s primary responsibility is the opto-mechanical assembly, which includes the optical bench, thermal control system, precision mechanisms, optics, electronics, and the relative calibration system that provide the stable structural and thermal environment necessary for wide-field, high-quality, infrared observations. Ball will integrate the Goddard-provided 302-megapixel focal plane subsystem into the instrument and host instrument level verification and environmental testing.

The Roman Space Telescope is designed to unravel the secrets of dark energy, search for and image exoplanets, and explore many topics in infrared astrophysics. While its 2.4 meter telescope is the same size as Hubble’s, the WFI enables a field of view 100 times greater than Hubble’s at the same resolution.

Ball’s work with NASA on the Roman Space Telescope continues a relationship that spans almost 60 years. Ball built seven science instruments for the Hubble Space Telescope, as well as the advanced optical technology and lightweight mirror system for the James Webb Space Telescope.

Overall, Ball has played a role in all of NASA’s Great Observatories — Compton Gamma Ray, Hubble Space Telescope, Chandra X-Ray Observatory, Spitzer Space Telescope and James Webb Space Telescope. Roman Space Telescope continues that tradition.

