GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Bike to Work Day postponed to September

News

Bike to Work Day postponed to September

By | For the Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Way to Go, a Denver Regional Council of Governments program, is pushing back its 31st annual Bike to Work Day to Sept. 22.

The event typically takes place in late June and attracts more than 30,000 people. The 2020 festivities were canceled because of COVID-19.

Way to Go plans to offer monthly biking challenges, contests, group ride opportunities and other activities over the summer leading up to the event.

Way to Go manager Allison Redmon said the September 2021 celebration will follow social distancing and mask protocols.

For more information, visit biketoworkday.us and waytogo.org.

Jack Carlough

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Laundry Pickup And Delivery Northern Colorado

    Why spend your time doing laundry? Make your life a little less hectic with laundry pickup and delivery from Tatyana’s...
  2. Save Big On Appliances For Your Home

    Want to save big on appliances for your home? Start with a trip to J Day’s Appliance & Mattress in...
  3. Outdoor Education Programs For Students

    Flagstaff Academy helps students develop a unique awareness of their environment and surroundings, which supports their ability to learn in...
  4. Hail Season Is Coming, How’s Your Roof?

    Hail season is coming, along with the threat of hail-damaged roofs. If your home sustains hailstorm damage, you want a...
  5. The Joy Of Art

    The joy of art is transformative! It tells stories, lets you dream, and makes you want more. Find the art...