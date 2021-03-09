Boulder County reports 141 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Boulder County Public Health on Tuesday reported 141 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths and three new hospitalizations.
The 141 new cases bring the county’s total cases to 19,344 and the two new deaths recorded on the county’s COVID-19 dashboard brings the total number of resident deaths to 248. The three new hospitalizations bring the county’s total to 594, with 11 residents currently hospitalized with coronavirus. One resident was discharged Tuesday after receiving COVID-19 treatment. It also reported the county’s seven day positivity average is 2.6%.
No additional details about the two new residents who died were available Tuesday because the county’s COVID-19 data team is still looking into the deaths.
“Our case rates, hospitalizations, deaths and positivity rates are all stable or declining, which is very good. We are very proud of the vaccination efforts, especially in priority populations,” BCPH interim spokeswoman Angela Simental wrote in an email Tuesday.
Simental also said that almost 90% of Boulder County residents age 70 and older have been inoculated with at least one dose of the available vaccines, another 66% of residents aged 65-69 have also received at least one dose.
“We have also seen a significant decrease in cases and deaths in long-term care facilities,” Simental said.
The University of Colorado Boulder updated its dashboard Tuesday. During testing on Monday, there were two positive test results from 67 diagnostic tests and 2,441 monitoring tests. The dashboard showed seven of the university’s isolation spaces were in use, which is 1% of the reserved space for quarantines. Since the start of spring testing Jan. 4, there have been 357 positives from 6,300 diagnostic tests and 47,252 monitoring tests.
Boulder Valley School District updated its dashboard Tuesday. The district reported 17 active cases with 232 students and 27 staff members in quarantine. The district also reported cases within three high school athletic clubs.
The St. Vrain Valley School District reported on its dashboard Tuesday 41 active cases, split between 34 students and seven staff. The district has seen a cumulative 680 student cases and 241 staff cases, totaling 921.
Statewide, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported there are 438,025 cases. There have been 5,997 deaths among cases, and of those, there have been 6,035 deaths because of COVID-19. There have been 23,993 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million people, 2,623,006 people have been tested.
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
BVSD elementary schools
- Kohls: 1 case; 16 students and 2 staff members quarantined
- Pioneer: 1 case; 26 students and 1 staff member quarantined
- Ryan: 1 case; 33 students and 2 staff members quarantined
BVSD middle schools
- Southern Hills: 1 case; 11 students quarantined
BVSD high schools
- Broomfield: 2 cases; 3 students quarantined
- Centaurus: 3 cases; 27 students and 6 staff members quarantined
- Fairview: 3 cases; 10 students and 3 staff members quarantined
- Monarch: 1 case; 6 students quarantined
BVSD other departments
- Mapleton Early Childhood Center: 1 case; 19 students and 9 staff members quarantined
BVSD athletics
- Boulder High: 1 case; 30 students quarantined
- Broomfield High: 1 case; 8 students quarantined
- Peak to Peak K-12 Charter: 1 case; 23 students and 4 staff members quarantined
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases
SVVSD elementary schools
- Alpine: 1 student case
- Blue Mountain: 1 student case
- Centennial: 2 student cases
- Mead: 1 student case
- Red Hawk: 1 staff member case
- Soaring Peaks PK-8: 1 student case
- Timberline PK-8: 1 staff member case
SVVSD middle schools
- Erie: 1 student case
- Mead: 4 student cases
- Trail Ridge: 2 student cases
SVVSD high schools
- Erie: 3 student cases
- Frederick: 4 student cases
- Longmont: 1 student case
- Mead: 4 student cases
- Niwot: 5 student cases
- Silver Creek: 1 student and 2 staff member cases
- Skyline: 2 student and 1 staff member cases
SVVSD other campuses
- LaunchED Virtual Academy: 1 student case
- Central Administration: 2 staff member cases