CU Boulder to offer COVID-19 testing for University Hill residents

The University of Colorado Boulder will allow University Hill residents who are not affiliated with the school to get a COVID-19 test at its mobile testing site through March 19, assistant dean of students Devin Cramer announced Monday night in a community meeting.

This decision comes on the heels of hundreds of CU Boulder students packing the Hill on Saturday with little mask wearing and no social distancing.

University Hill residents who are not affiliated with the university can get tested at the mobile site starting Wednesday through March 19. Those affiliated with the university can use the mobile testing site at any time.

The university typically offers mobile testing from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday on Pleasant Street, just east of Broadway between Hale Science and the Koenig Alumni Center. It offers mobile testing from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Athens North, 1855 Athens St., parking lot 131.

However, mobile testing will this week be at Pleasant Street through Friday before resuming its normal schedule on Monday, according to Cramer.

Space at the mobile testing site is limited. There is capacity for 375 tests per day.