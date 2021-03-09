High of 65 with a chance of snow tonight in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 60s today but could also see snow later tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 65 and an overnight low of 32, with a 30% chance of rain and snow.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 49 and an overnight low of 27, with a 30% chance of rain and snow.

Thursday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 45 and an overnight low of 27, with a 50% chance of rain and snow.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 34 and an overnight low of 26, with a chance of rain and snow.