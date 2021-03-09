Police response, enforcement, accidental alert subject topped meeting about University Hill riot

University Hill residents at a Monday community meeting questioned police and university response in the wake of a Saturday riot in the neighborhood that turned destructive.

More than 100 residents and University of Colorado Boulder and city officials attended the virtual meeting that was meant to answer questions about what happened on Saturday, when hundreds of CU Boulder students filled the streets of the neighborhood with very little mask wearing and no social distancing. Before the crowd dispersed, fireworks were set off and a car was flipped over. Three police officers sustained minor injuries, while many other cars plus a police vehicle and a Boulder Fire-Rescue engine were damaged.

At least one person submitted a question regarding an emergency alert sent by the university to about 50,000 people. It had the subject line “Run. Hide. Fight,” and urged people to stay inside. The subject line wording is meant for “active harmer” situations.

CU Boulder Police Chief Doreen Jokerst apologized to the community on Monday and in the university’s coronavirus briefing on Tuesday for the mistaken subject line. She said there are plans to issue a public apology.

“It was an unfortunate mistake that caused some confusion in an already difficult situation. That is why the follow-up message included an explanation,” Jokerst said. “We have already created a solution so that things like that do not happen again.”

CU Boulder spokesperson Andrew Sorensen later said that the university’s alert system used a template that prepopulated the subject line and that the subject line wasn’t changed before the alert was sent. The university changed the template so that will no longer happen. He said it would be difficult to quantify the number of people who expressed concerns about the misleading subject line, but noted that in emergency communications, it’s important to “reserve the right message for the right situation.”

In Monday’s community meeting, there also were questions related to the Boulder Police Department’s response. Some wondered why it took time for the officers to make it to the Hill and break up the crowd. Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said the first reports were regarding a party three or four blocks away from the larger incident later that evening. Those students were compliant when asked by officers to follow orders, Herold said.

Later, it became more difficult to manage.

“We had police officers in and around the area, including undercover units, and unfortunately, dispersing large crowds of intoxicated students not only is challenging but very dangerous,” Herold said. “We are walking a tightrope to disperse them without using force.”

“The last thing you want to do is use force against students for these lower-level violations that precipitated this in the early afternoon,” she added.

Another person asked whether the police department could disperse groups who might be violating Boulder County’s coronavirus-related public health restrictions but not behaving in a violent or rowdy manner. Boulder County residents can gather with up to 10 people from a maximum of two separate households.

Herold said it’s become more challenging. Often, students run inside, lock the door and refuse to answer, which creates a predicament for officers who have limited options aside from obtaining a search warrant.

“It puts the police in such a horrible situation,” she said, later adding, “We have to start looking at this holistically. The police, especially in a pandemic … have very limited enforcement options. We are down to visibility and trying to convince people to comply with the law.”

For Lisa Nelson, a University Hill resident and member of the University Hill Neighborhood Association, it’s frustrating to watch the similar incidents repeatedly happen. While she believes Boulder police handled it well after hearing Herold discuss the intricacies of the situation, she urged the city to do more.

“As we have repeatedly discussed and requested for years, the city must have enforceable ordinances that apply to both students and landlords that are consistently and vigorously enforced,” she said. “This must happen without placing the majority of the burden of enforcement on the residents themselves, which creates a toxic dynamic in the community and places neighbors at risk for retaliation.”