Zayo to acquire Indiana fiber network

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has agreed to acquire Intelligent Fiber Network LLC, an operator that manages 5,000 route-miles of fiber internet connectivity throughout Indiana.

IFN’s fiber network is centrally clustered in the Indianapolis metropolitan area and reaches out across the state to Bloomington, Terre Haute, West Lafayette, Muncie and South Bend. Those cities are home to Indiana University, Indiana State University, Purdue University, Ball State University and the University of Notre Dame, respectively. It currently counts more than 400 customers.

In a statement, the Boulder company said it expects to close the deal in the second half of the year. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The deal is the company’s first acquisition since closing its $14.3 billion sale to two private-equity firms that took it off the public markets and the first under new CEO Steve Smith after founder and former CEO Dan Caruso resigned from the company’s chief executive role in October.

