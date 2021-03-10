As snowstorm looms, Boulder County partners rally to create plan to shelter homeless

As people across the Front Range prepare for a forecasted massive snowstorm, Homeless Solutions for Boulder County is collaborating with partners to ensure that people experiencing homelessness have a safe place to go.

The bulk of the snowstorm is predicted to start Thursday night and last through Sunday, with meteorologists predicting that this could be “a big storm” with “significant snow fall totals,” according to The Denver Post.

Heidi Grove, Homeless Solutions for Boulder County systems manager, said the roughly year-old Outreach Collaborative, a team of 32 homelessness service providers and advocates, will be employing a new strategy to get the information out ahead of the storm, using a coordinated approach.

To get the message out about available resources, partners will be engaging with clients and starting conversations to warn people about the storm, help them create a plan and find shelter before the weather becomes brutal. Since Monday, street outreach efforts also have been seeking to find individuals off the grid, who may not be using any homelessness resources, and share information about where they can go to get respite from the storm.

“You want to get ahead of the storm,” Grove said. “We’ve expanded a lot of the outreach efforts over the last year and really because the relationships have been solidified over that time, we’ve tried this new strategy of helping people identify a plan A, plan B and if both those fall through, here’s a plan C option.”

She added, “Because of emergency responses, there’s no requirement for the Coordinated Entry system. So, individuals who need severe weather access will be able to access sheltering services.”

There are transportation options for people who need assistance to get to a shelter. Ride Free Longmont provides free local bus service and some providers can help connect people with available transportation, if needed.

Homeless Solutions for Boulder County is made up of government entities from Boulder County, Longmont and Boulder, all working to help people move out of homelessness.

In the event of an extreme weather situation, the following sheltering options are available to individuals experiencing homelessness, according to a news release from Homeless Solutions for Boulder County.

Boulder Shelter for the Homeless, 4869 Broadway, provides people access to shelter services. Shelter Director Greg Harms said the shelter will be open all day Saturday and Sunday for those who stayed the night before. He also said the Overnight Severe Weather Shelter will be open through the middle of next week, at least. In addition, Harms said some people from the shelter will be moved to hotel rooms, in an effort to free up shelter beds.

Last month, the city decided to extend individuals’ severe weather shelter usage limit from 30 to 60 days.

In the event Boulder County’s Emergency Operations Center is activated because of the snowstorm, the shelter will follow extreme weather protocols, provide day sheltering, and determine additional capacity needs for overnight shelter, the release said. For more information, people can call 303-442-4646.

HOPE Longmont, 804 S. Lincoln St., provides individuals access to shelter services. Kimberly Braun, director of development, said night shelter will be provided Thursday through Monday morning, and possibly Monday night, at FaithPoint, 833 15th Ave. A day shelter also will be available at the church Saturday and Sunday and could remain open for additional days. From noon to 6 p.m. Friday to Monday, HOPE will also provide food, blankets and coats. For more information, people can call 720-453-6999.

Mother House’s The Lodge in Boulder provides sheltering services to women, transgender, nonbinary, and families. Mother House will continue to operate as normal. The Lodge will be open this weekend from 6 p.m. Friday until noon Monday. For more information, people can call 303-447-9602.

SPAN, 835 N. St. in Boulder, provides sheltering services for individuals and families fleeing from domestic violence. SPAN is operating as normal and continues to screen individuals over the phone. For more information, people can call 303-444-2424.

Safe Shelter, 82 21st Ave. in Longmont, provides sheltering services for individuals and families fleeing from domestic violence. Safe Shelter is operating as normal and continues to screen individuals over the phone, the release said. For more information, people can contact 303-772-0432.

TGTHR’s The Source Drop-In Center, 3080 Broadway, provides sheltering services for youth up to age 17. For more information, call 303-447-1207. TGTHR is formerly known as Attention Homes.

Grove commended the efforts of outreach workers who are helping to get the word out about shelter options.

“Outreach is out there in all forms of weather and they’re connecting with people,” Grove said. “It’s not easy work. They’re super dedicated.”