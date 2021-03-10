BDSA boosting Canadian cannabis analytics with new partnership

BDS Analytics Inc., a Boulder-based cannabis market intelligence and research company, has expanded its Canadian marijuana analytics through a new partnership and licensing agreement with Hifyre Inc.

“As a result of this agreement, BDSA now provides clients a comprehensive suite of market and consumer analytics and insights covering the Canadian market. Understanding product innovation, consumer preferences and shopping behaviors in Canada will enable companies participating in the Canadian cannabis economy to make product, retail and investment decisions based on the most current, accurate information,” BDSA CEO Micah Tapman said in a statement. “The Canadian market offers many significant opportunities based on a passionate and engaged consumer base.”

The Hifyre IQ platform will be available to BDSA retail sales data subscribers through an addition to existing data subscriptions, and the firms will partner to develop new market intelligence services, according to a company news release.

The new partnership comes a few months after BDSA broke into the $2.5-billion Canadian pot market through a collaboration with Vancouver cannabis software solutions firm Buddi Inc.

