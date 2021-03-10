Boulder County addresses COVID-19 disparities, prioritizations, vaccine distribution

Coronavirus vaccination equity plans, clinics, prioritizations and progress in closing the disparity gaps were the topic of discussion Wednesday during Boulder County Public Health’s bi-weekly virtual community COVID-19 meeting. The county also reported 51 new COVID-19 cases, five new hospitalizations but no new deaths.

The 51 new cases bring the county’s total cases to 19,395 and the county’s total number of resident deaths remains at 248. The five new hospitalizations bring the county’s total to 599, with 14 residents currently hospitalized with coronavirus. Three residents were discharged Wednesday after receiving COVID-19 treatment.

On Wednesday during its virtual bi-weekly COVID-19 community meeting, BCPH Emergency Manager Chris Campbell showed slides indicating that the county has given at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose to 97.7% of residents age 70 and older. Another 66% of community members age 65-69 have also gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 inoculation. Campbell also told attendees that roughly 1 in 4 Boulder County residents have been vaccinated.

Campbell also spoke about and showed slides showing the county’s effort in bridging vaccination disparity gaps among minority communities and gave some more detail about equity clinics — including a pending application with St. Vrain Valley School District to host weekend vaccine clinics at Timberline PK-8 in Longmont.

In a slide Campbell pointed out that the Latino community, who are currently eligible for a coronavirus vaccination, still reports fewer vaccinations administered in proportion to their population in Boulder County. The Latino community currently eligible for vaccines account for 5.3% of the county’s population, but only 3.1% of these residents have received at least one dose.

One of the ways the county is addressing the disparity gaps is with its recent introduction of equity clinics that includes mobile clinics for individuals with limited mobility, those who live in assisted living facilities and those who are homebound in mountain communities. These efforts also now include the community clinic partnerships aimed at bridging the gaps with the minority, racial and ethnic communities within Boulder County.

Campbell broke down the county’s COVID-19 vaccine equity strategy flow into four categories. The categories are:

Vaccine Confidence: addressing COVID-19 illness and vaccine concerns, rumors and myths during town hall presentation while raising awareness of vaccine availability.

Vaccine Equity Coordination: identifying community vaccination sites in priority populations with trusted community ambassadors and assigning a management and administration team.

Vaccine Connection: community partners and ambassadors work with various members of the differing racial and ethnic groups to address vaccine concerns, hesitancy, rumors and to work at getting eligible members registered for their shots.

Vaccine Distribution: to continue to replenish vaccine doses with the various providers and get priority populations signed up and in for their shots.

He also stated that the county is working with community clinics such Salud Family Health in Longmont and Clinica Family Health in Lafayette to further close the gap among COVID-19 illness and vaccines within the Latino community.

The county will have more about such efforts and more in the coming days and weeks.

When asked by attendee Karen Tourian whether the Johnson & Johnson one-shot coronavirus vaccine is being prioritized for harder to reach communities, Campbell said the county was still exploring options available — but said they are using the Janssen shot in the county jail.

An anonymous attendee asked what the county was doing to mitigate the impact of the recent University of Colorado Boulder riot on University Hill near the campus. BCPH Executive Director Jeff Zayach said they are urging those involved to get a free COVID-19 test, self isolate and monitor symptoms.

“We know some are experiencing ‘COVID fatigue’ and sympathize with that — but we really need these young persons to help continue to promote public safety with self-quarantines and free testing,” Zayach told attendees.

Another attendee asked whether a person needed documented verification from a medical provider if that person had two or more risk factors before getting a vaccination appointment or if people were being trusted on an “honor system.” Campbell said no documentation was necessarily needed, depending on where a resident signed up to get a vaccine. However, he said some organizations already have their patients’ medical profile built into their vaccine registration process through their patient portals.

Also during the virtual meeting, BCPH reported its Monday vaccinations data update in Boulder County. There have been 28,644 Boulder County residents who have received a partial COVID-19 Moderna or Pfizer vaccination dose, which is 10.4% of the county’s eligible population. Another 37,718 people have been fully vaccinated with both doses, which also now includes the one-shot Johnson & Johnson shot and accounts for 13.8% of the county’s eligible population. A total of 66,362, or 24.2% of residents have been given at least one coronavirus dose in Boulder County.

The University of Colorado Boulder updated its dashboard Wednesday. During testing on Tuesday, there were four positive test results from 152 diagnostic tests and 2,072 monitoring tests. The dashboard showed eight of the university’s isolation spaces were in use, which is 2% of the reserved space for quarantines. Since the start of spring testing Jan. 4, there have been 361 positives from 6,452 diagnostic tests and 49,324 monitoring tests.

Boulder Valley School District updated its dashboard Wednesday. The district reported 18 active cases with 230 students and 19 staff members in quarantine. The district also reported cases within three high school athletic clubs.

The St. Vrain Valley School District reported on its dashboard Wednesday 37 active cases, split between 31 students and six staff. The district has seen a cumulative 683 student cases and 241 staff cases, totaling 924.

Statewide, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported there are 439,265 cases. There have been 6,003 deaths among cases, and of those, there have been 6,049 deaths because of COVID-19. There have been 24,024 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million people, 2,628,000 people have been tested.

Vaccines administered in Boulder County

28,644 received a partial dose (includes Modern and Pfizer vaccines only)

37,718 received full vaccine (includes new Johnson & Johnson 1 dose shot)

66,362 received at least one dose

*Updated by the county on Mondays and Thursdays, and live every other Wednesday during the virtual BCPH COVID-19 community meetings

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

BVSD elementary schools

Kohls: 1 case; 16 students and 2 staff members quarantined

Pioneer: 1 case; 26 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Ryan: 1 case; 33 students and 2 staff members quarantined

BVSD middle schools

Southern Hills: 1 case; 11 students quarantined

BVSD high schools

Broomfield: 3 cases; 5 students quarantined

Centaurus: 3 cases; 47 students and 6 staff members quarantined

Fairview: 3 cases; 10 students and 3 staff members quarantined

Monarch: 1 case; 6 students quarantined

BVSD athletics

Boulder: 1 case; 30 students quarantined

Broomfield: 2 cases; 23 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Peak to Peak K-12 Charter: 1 case; 23 students and 4 staff members quarantined

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

SVVSD elementary schools

Alpine: 1 student case

Blue Mountain: 1 student case

Centennial: 1 student case

Mead: 1 student case

Red Hawk: 3 student and 1 staff member cases

Soaring Heights PK-8: 1 student case

Timberline PK-8: 1 staff member case

SVVSD middle schools

Erie: 1 student case

Mead: 3 student cases

Trail Ridge: 2 student cases

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 3 student cases

Frederick: 4 student cases

Longmont: 1 student case

Mead: 3 student cases

Niwot: 4 student cases

Silver Creek: 1 student and 1 staff member cases

Skyline: 1 staff member case

SVVSD other campuses