BVSD COVID-19 vaccine clinic canceled Saturday due to snow; drive-thru testing in Lyons, Nederland closed Thursday, Friday

Due to a forecasted snowstorm, Boulder Valley School District announced the district COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Boulder Community Health has been canceled for Saturday. Additionally, Boulder County Public Health on Wednesday said drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Lyons and Nederland will be closed Thursday and Friday.

In an email shared by Randy Barber, BVSD spokesperson, the announcement said people who had an appointment to get their second shot will be rescheduled for the week of March 15.

The testing news was announced Wednesday evening in a tweet. The Lyons site is at 200 Second Court in the parking lot of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The Nederland site is at the Nederland Community Center, 750 Highway 72 N.

Public health officials encouraged people to look online for updated testing information at boco.org/COVIDTesting.