GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

BVSD COVID-19 vaccine clinic canceled Saturday…

News

BVSD COVID-19 vaccine clinic canceled Saturday due to snow; drive-thru testing in Lyons, Nederland closed Thursday, Friday

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Due to a forecasted snowstorm, Boulder Valley School District announced the district COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Boulder Community Health has been canceled for Saturday. Additionally, Boulder County Public Health on Wednesday said drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Lyons and Nederland will be closed Thursday and Friday.

In an email shared by Randy Barber, BVSD spokesperson, the announcement said people who had an appointment to get their second shot will be rescheduled for the week of March 15.

The testing news was announced Wednesday evening in a tweet. The Lyons site is at 200 Second Court in the parking lot of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The Nederland site is at the Nederland Community Center, 750 Highway 72 N.

Public health officials encouraged people to look online for updated testing information at boco.org/COVIDTesting.

Kelsey Hammon

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Historic Bronze Memorials

    Historic bronze memorials or markers can help educate others on a historical event or the life of a special person....
  2. Personal Tax Planning

    Taxes are on a lot of people’s minds right now. A good tax plan can help you save money right...
  3. Cremation Services In Frederick

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary is the first choice for many families when they need cremation services in Frederick. Cremation is...
  4. Your Home Should Feel Like An Escape

    Habitat Apartments offers apartments and townhomes with the desirable features you really want. They believe your home should feel like...
  5. Upgrade Your Old Floor

    Want to change the whole look of a room, or your whole house? Upgrade your old floor with a custom...