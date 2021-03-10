Nations Lending to open Boulder mortgage office

Nations Lending Corp. announced Tuesday that it plans to open a full-service mortgage-lending branch in Boulder.

The branch will be helmed by Darren Hunstad, formerly of Cornerstone First Mortgage, according to a Nations Lending news release.

“Nations Lending is growing at an exciting pace,” Hunstad said in the release. “It’s a horse to which I’m proud to hitch my cart. The level of support they provide to their branch managers coupled with the ability to really be your own entrepreneur is something that’s hard to find in this industry.”

