Boulder Phil’s virtual concert with renowned cellist Zuill Bailey premieres Saturday

Back in September 2020, Boulder Philharmonic set up shop within a hangar at Boulder Municipal Airport to record six performances that could easily be rolled out to fans virtually throughout the season.

Masked musicians lugged in cellos, violins and pianos and performed unique sets all captured on camera.

On Saturday, the pre-recorded show “A Celebration of Cello”— featuring Grammy Award-winning musician Zuill Bailey — will be released at 7:30 p.m. via Vimeo.

“From the cello program, I particularly love the work for two solo cellos by Sollima called ‘Violoncelles, Vibrez!,’” said Michael Butterman, conductor and music director for Boulder Phil. “It showcases both the lyrical qualities of the cello and the instrument’s ability to sound a bit edgy and even funky. The piece has a middle section for the two soloists — alone— that wouldn’t really be out of place as part of a heavy metal concert. It’s pretty striking. And, it’s great to see Zuill (Bailey) interacting as a colleague with our principal cellist, Charles Lee.”

In the late ‘90s, Bailey, the world-renowned musician, explored new artistic territory with a recurring role on HBO’s prison drama “Oz.” He played a cellist murderer — Eugene Dobbins — who killed his victim with an endpin, the component on the bottom of the cello that makes contact with the floor to support the instrument’s weight.

Never shying away from out-of-the-box artistic endeavors, Bailey jumped at the chance to collaborate with fellow musicians and passionately play within the high-ceilinged structure normally only reserved for aircrafts.

“I willingly and lovingly embraced every second of it,” Bailey said, reflecting on his time performing within the hangar. “I had a really good experience and soon realized just how cool this was. For months prior it seemed like such a stifled existence, almost a no-man’s land.”

Getting back to performing with fellow musicians while enjoying the views of Boulder’s landscape through large open hangar doors provided Bailey with a new experience that left him recharged and hungry to be a part of other entrepreneurial projects.

“Michael Butterman is a gracious host and an artistic leader,” Bailey said. “How they did it was brilliant.”

Tickets to the virtual concert are $40 per household and viewers can access the show on demand through March 27. A pre-concert discussion will be held, via Zoom, at 7 p.m.

Bailey started playing cello at the age of 4 and remembers the immediate “endorphin rush” that came from touching the stringed instrument for the first time.

“It’s not atypical for cello and string players to start at that age,” Bailey said.

With direction from his musician parents and guidance from incredible instructors, by 12 he was performing in orchestras.

“The arts were my comfort zone,” Bailey said.

While Bailey, who produced over 30 chart-topping titles, has a great adoration for classical music — when he’s cooking in his El Paso, Texas, home he meal-preps to Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra.

As a twentysomething living in New York City in the ‘90s and attending The Juilliard School, a trip to Tower Records resulted in him bringing home albums that offered a far different sound than the music he was raised on and played.

In an attempt to “desperately not be cello-centric” he purchased albums by Stone Temple Pilots, Pearl Jam, Nirvana, Green Day and Seal.

Before so many live arts events were halted due to COVID, Bailey — a highly sought-out entertainer — could be found on the road over 300 days a year, racking up frequent-flyer miles and checking in and out of hotels.

The forced change in his normally packed tour schedule has prompted him to rethink a new routine.

“I’m looking forward to the next chapter,” Bailey said. “This time has allowed me to discover what home really means. I hope to find a much different balance in my life and not revert back to those old travel habits.”

Although his touring calendar has slowed significantly, Bailey has still traveled to a variety of destinations for virtual performances and in-person events that adhere to social-distancing guidelines — where attendees are spread out over massive concert halls.

“I walk in ready to adapt and be flexible,” Bailey said.

While he is hopeful to once again collaborate with the Boulder Phil and eventually play to a live Colorado crowd, for now he is incredibly proud of the high-quality production that will be available to view Saturday.

“I have lots of friends in Boulder and I came to Boulder for them to try and make a difference in a safe way,” Bailey said. “The arts are the heartbeat of any community and that’s why we did it. There’s a healing aspect about music, for both the performers and the audience.”

In addition to providing viewers at home with impeccable and impassioned playing, the virtual performance also purposely captures some historical layers.

“We’re also playing Wagner’s sublime ‘Siegfried Idyll’ with an orchestra of exactly the size that Wagner used when he surprised his wife with this piece on Christmas morning at their house,” Butterman said. “We have a chamber-sized version of Debussy’s impressionistic masterpiece, ‘Prelude to The Afternoon of a Faun.’ This arrangement was debuted about 100 years ago in Vienna during — coincidentally — the last major global pandemic, when larger gatherings were banned. In that respect, it feels especially relevant to our current circumstances.”

The program also includes a charming triple-violin work written by Paul Trapkus.

Prior to the pandemic, Boulder Phil was very active in providing in-person visits and programing to area schools. The organization has expanded its one-day field trip — normally held at Macky Auditorium — into a free virtual Discovery Program that starts Monday and runs through April 23.

“We currently have 18 schools signed up — including elementary and middle schools from Boulder, Broomfield and Adams counties — as well as a large number of individual families from across the Front Range,” Butterman said.

In this year’s Discovery Program, students will learn how composers utilize musical techniques such as dynamics, instrumentation and key signatures to create emotion in their music.

Nederland Elementary, Columbine Elementary, Red Hawk Elementary and Summit Middle School are among the participating schools.

“In a typical year, the program reaches on the order of 5,000 students in the Boulder Valley School District,” Butterman said. “We hope that this year’s program, since it is available over an extended time period, and can be engaged with either at school or at home, will reach even more students and their parents. We deeply value partnering with local educators to help open up the world of orchestral music to our youngest community members.”

Teachers have the option to schedule a virtual pop-in presentation for classrooms with a Boulder Phil musician.

Next week, Boulder Phil will record two more performances that will be released and available to stream in April.

While online offerings continue to fill an artistic void, organizers are eager to get back in front of live audiences and are planning several autumn shows.

“We’ll keep the music playing, remotely, with more living room concerts and archival performances over the summer, but expect to return to live performances and live audiences in the fall,” Butterman said. “We have a variety of outdoor and smaller-venue events planned in the fall, with a return to larger-orchestra performances in Macky starting just after Jan 1, 2022.”