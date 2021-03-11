GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder plans seasonal closures to protect bird nesting habitats

By | dswearingen@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder on Monday intends to close several wildlife protection areas near the Boulder Reservoir and Sawhill Ponds to protect bird nesting habitats.

The wildlife protection areas will be closed through Sept. 10 to protect the nesting osprey, American bittern and the northern harrier, a species listed as “rare and declining” in Boulder County, according to a city news release.

The plans are to close the following locations:

  • Axelson, northwest of the reservoir, west of 51st Street. Portions of this property will be closed.
  • Dry Creek East, northwest corner of the Boulder Reservoir, east of 51st Street, with an extension to Oct. 31, if burrowing owls are also present.
  • Little Dry Creek East, southwest corner of the Boulder Reservoir, east of 51st Street.
  • Little Dry Creek West, west of 51st Street between the Boulder Reservoir entrance and the Eagle Trailhead.
  • Boulder Valley Ranch, west of 51st/55th, west of Eagle Trail and west of the Boulder Valley Ranch pond.
  • Coot Lake wetland, immediately west of Coot Lake. The trail surrounding the wetland is open with voluntary leash recommendations in effect.
  • The southwest corner of the Sawhill Ponds property, located west of 75th Street between Valmont and Jay roads.

Furthermore, the city will close three additional properties — Cosslett/Knaus, Jafay/Lynch and Superior Associates and Kelsall — to protect burrowing owls.

To view a map of current closures, visit maps.bouldercolorado.gov/wildlife-closures/.

Deborah Swearingen

