Three new COVID-19 outbreaks determined in Boulder County

Three coronavirus outbreaks were determined in Boulder County by the state this week.

Boulder County also on Thursday reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new hospitalizations, but no new deaths.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released its outbreak report Wednesday, which showed three new outbreaks in the county, bringing the total active outbreaks in the county to 22. One new outbreak is at Centaurus High School and two outbreaks were recorded at Flatirons Volleyball Club on the 16U and 15U teams.

The outbreaks at Centaurus High School and with Flatirons Volleyball Club 16U team both were determined on Monday. The volleyball club’s 15U team also had an outbreak determined on Tuesday.

The outbreak involving Flatirons Volleyball Club 16U team, 2770 Arapahoe Road, Lafayette, involved five club members. The second outbreak involving the 15U team involved two members.

Flatirons Volleyball Club Director Susan Cancilla said that the organization was wrapping up its volleyball season when these two outbreaks were determined. However, because it was near the end of the season, Cancilla said in a phone interview Thursday that they decided just to end the season early.

“We haven’t had a single case all year long with 285 kids in our club — we were doing the same thing we always had done with utilizing face masks, hand sanitizer, insisting on taking temperatures and all the other recommendations for sports but these cases just came up at the end of our season,” Cancilla said.

Cancilla also explained that the youth sports organization is working with the county to resolve its outbreaks and continues to monitor all athletes, guardians and game attendees.

According to state data, an outbreak determined on Monday at Centaurus High School in Lafayette involved three attendee cases. Boulder Valley School District declined to comment.

The state outbreak data also showed no prior outbreaks had been resolved this week.

The 50 new cases bring the county’s total cases to 19,445 and the ten new hospitalizations bring the county’s total to 609, with 12 residents currently hospitalized with coronavirus. Six residents were discharged Thursday after receiving COVID-19 treatment. The number of resident deaths remains unchanged at 248. The county also reported that the seven day positivity rate is 2.9%.

BCPH also reported that 29,722 Boulder County residents have received a partial COVID-19 Moderna or Pfizer vaccination dose, which is 10.9% of the county’s eligible population. Another 40,720 people, or 14.8% of the county’s eligible population, have been fully vaccinated with both doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A total of 70,442, or 25.7% of vaccine-eligible residents have been given at least one coronavirus dose in Boulder County.

The University of Colorado Boulder updated its dashboard Thursday. During testing on Wednesday, there were 10 positive test results from 173 diagnostic tests and 1,728 monitoring tests. The dashboard showed seven of the university’s isolation spaces were in use, which is 1% of the reserved space for quarantines. Since the start of spring testing Jan. 4, there have been 371 positives from 6,625 diagnostic tests and 51,052 monitoring tests.

Boulder Valley School District updated its dashboard Thursday. The district reported 21 active cases with 252 students and 21 staff members in quarantine. The district also reported cases within three high school athletic programs.

The St. Vrain Valley School District reported on its dashboard Thursday 39 active cases, split between 39 students and four staff. The district has seen a cumulative 694 student cases and 241 staff cases, totaling 935.

Statewide, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported there are 440,220 cases. There have been 6,021 deaths among cases, and of those, there have been 6,056 deaths because of COVID-19. There have been 24,073 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million people, 2,633,031 people have been tested.

Vaccines administered in Boulder County

29,722 received a partial dose (includes Modern and Pfizer vaccines only)

40,720 received full vaccine (includes new Johnson & Johnson one-dose shot)

70,442 received at least one dose

*Updated by the county on Mondays and Thursdays, and live every other Wednesday during the virtual BCPH COVID-19 community meetings

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

BVSD elementary schools

Kohls: 1 case; 16 students and 2 staff members quarantined

Pioneer: 1 case; 26 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Ryan: 1 case; 33 students and 2 staff members quarantined

University Hill: 1 case; 21 students and 1 staff member quarantined

BVSD middle schools

Louisville: 1 case; 1 student quarantined

Southern Hills: 1 case; 11 students quarantined

BVSD high schools

Broomfield: 3 cases; 5 students quarantined

Centaurus: 3 cases; 47 students and 6 staff members quarantined

Fairview: 3 cases; 10 students and 3 staff members quarantined

Monarch: 1 case; 6 students quarantined

BVSD athletics

Boulder High: 1 case; 30 students quarantined

Broomfield High: 2 cases; 23 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Peak to Peak K-12 Charter: 1 case; 23 students and 4 staff members quarantined

BVSD other departments

Education Center: 1 case; 1 staff member quarantined

*Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

SVVSD elementary schools

Alpine: 1 student case

Blue Mountain: 1 student case

Centennial: 1 student case

Hygiene: 1 student case

Longmont Estates: 1 student case

Mead: 3 student cases

Red Hawk: 3 student cases

Timberline PK-8: 1 staff member case

SVVSD middle schools

Coal Ridge: 1 student case

Mead: 3 student cases

Trail Ridge: 1 student case

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 6 student cases

Frederick: 4 student cases

Longmont: 1 student case

Mead: 4 student cases

Niwot: 5 student cases

Silver Creek: 2 student and 1 staff member cases

Skyline: 1 staff member case

SVVSD other campuses

LaunchED Virtual Academy: 1 student case

Central Administration: 1 staff member case

*Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.