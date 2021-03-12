Boulder Community Health partners with county to launch mobile vaccine unit

Boulder Community Health is partnering with Boulder County Public Health to provide mobile vaccine clinics aimed at connecting with minority and harder-to-reach communities. The county also reported 69 new COVID-19 cases, one new death and nine new hospitalizations.

The 69 new cases bring the county’s total cases to 19,514 and the county’s death toll is now 249. The nine new hospitalizations brings the county’s total to 618, with 13 residents currently hospitalized with coronavirus. Two residents were discharged Friday after receiving COVID-19 treatment.

In a phone interview Friday, Boulder Community Health Ambulatory Systems and Operations support Manager Andilyn Brockert said the hospitals’ mobile testing unit partnered with Boulder County Public Health to soon begin using its unit as a mobile vaccine clinic for the harder-to-reach communities, including those experiencing homelessness, members of the LGBTQ+ community and Latino residents.

“We’ve been doing mobile testing with Boulder County Public Health since October and going to harder to reach places like homeless shelters and harder to reach areas — so this transition into a mobile vaccine clinic is really just a progression of our work with the county,” Brockert said.

Although the mobile clinic hasn’t begun yet, Brockert said it will operate with the same vehicle and team members already part of the mobile testing team because they have garnered trust with the community members they serve.

“We will be given a certain allotment of doses like other providers from the county and with help from the county we will go where BCPH says the need is the most prevalent within our communities,” Brockert added.

She also said the trust her team has built with the community will help with some of the concerns about disparity that were previously reported. However, the mobile clinic will serve anyone who is eligible to be vaccinated in the areas the unit visits. More details about the mobile vaccine unit’s launch will be released at a later date.

In an email Friday, BCPH interim spokeswoman Angela Simental wrote that the resident who died was in their 70s and was not associated with a long-term care facility. There were no reported deaths at a long-term care facility this week.

Of the 3,137 COVID-19 cases reported in Boulder County since Jan. 3 through Thursday, 2,157 involved residents who identified as white, another 793 involved people who identified as Latino and the remaining 187 cases involved those who identified as another non-white and non-Latino race. Data about the racial identities of the 69 residents whose cases were reported Friday will be available Monday.

The University of Colorado Boulder updated its dashboard Friday. During testing on Thursday, there were 12 positive test results from 196 diagnostic tests and 1,939 monitoring tests. The dashboard showed 7 of the university’s isolation spaces were in use, which is 1% of the reserved space for quarantines. Since the start of spring testing Jan. 4, there have been 383 positives from 6,821 diagnostic tests and 52,991 monitoring tests.

Boulder Valley School District updated its dashboard Friday. The district reported 25 active cases with 274 students and 25 staff members in quarantine. The district also reported four cases from three of its high school athletic clubs with 79 student-athletes and five staff members quarantined.

The St. Vrain Valley School District reported on its dashboard Friday 35 active cases, split between 32 students and three staff. The district also updated its quarantined graph with 528 students and 27 staff members currently in quarantine.

Data updated Thursday shows that of the county’s cases, 7,231 involved Boulder residents, and 6,650 have involved Longmont residents. There have been 1,581 cases in Lafayette residents, 867 in Louisville residents, 374 in Superior residents, 480 in Erie residents, 67 in Lyons residents, 25 in Nederland residents and 1,686 in residents of unincorporated Boulder County. Cases have been confirmed in 82 people experiencing homelessness.

The rate of infection for Boulder residents is 6,791.4 per 100,000 people, data shows. In Longmont, the rate of infection is 6,884.3 per 100,000. In Lafayette, the rate is 5,157.7; in Louisville, the rate is 4,167.1; in Lyons, the rate is 3,273.1; in Erie, the rate is 4,058.9; in Superior, the rate is 2,859.8; in Nederland, the rate is 1,623.4; and in unincorporated Boulder County, the rate is 3,859.1.

Statewide, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported there are 441,511 cases. There have been 6,024 deaths among cases, and of those, there have been 6,072 deaths because of COVID-19. There have been 24,127 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million people, 2,638,897 people have been tested.

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

BVSD elementary schools

Birch: 1 case; 20 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Kohls: 1 case; 16 students and 2 staff members quarantined

Monarch PK-8: 1 case; no quarantines reported

Pioneer: 1 case; 26 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Ryan: 1 case; 33 students and 2 staff members quarantined

University Hill: 1 case; 21 students and 1 staff member quarantined

BVSD middle schools

Angevine: 1 case; 6 students quarantined

Louisville: 1 case; 1 student quarantined

Southern Hills: 1 case; 11 students quarantined

BVSD high schools

Broomfield: 3 cases; 5 students quarantined

Centaurus: 2 cases; 29 students and 3 staff members quarantined

Fairview: 3 cases; 10 students and 3 staff members quarantined

Monarch: 2 cases; 20 students and 1 staff member quarantined

BVSD athletic clubs

Boulder High: 1 case; 30 students quarantined

Broomfield High: 2 cases; 23 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Peak to Peak K-12 Charter: 1 case; 23 students and 4 staff members quarantined

BVSD other departments

Education Center: 1 case; 1 staff member quarantined

Maintenance: 1 case; 5 staff members quarantined

*Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

SVVSD elementary schools

Alpine: 1 staff member quarantined

Black Rock: 2 students quarantined

Blue Mountain: 1 student case; 1 staff member quarantined

Burlington: 4 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Centennial: 1 student quarantined

Central: 19 students and 4 staff members quarantined

Eagle Crest: 2 students quarantined

Erie: 20 students quarantined

Fall River: 1 staff member quarantined

Grand View: 8 students quarantined

Hygiene: 1 student case; 33 students and 2 staff members quarantined

Legacy: 2 students quarantined

Longmont Estates: 1 student case

Mead: 4 student cases; 70 students quarantined

Mountain View: 21 students quarantined

Niwot: 1 student quarantined

Northbridge: 1 student quarantined

Prairie Ridge: 1 student quarantined

Red Hawk: 3 student cases; 73 students and 3 staff members quarantined

Rocky Mountain: 1 staff member quarantined

Sanborn: 2 students quarantined

Soaring Heights PK-8: 10 students quarantined

Thunder Valley PK-8: 6 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Timberline PK-8: 4 students and 1 staff member quarantined

SVVSD middle schools

Altona: 3 students quarantined

Coal Ridge: 1 student case; 16 students quarantined

Erie: 10 students quarantined

Longs Peak: 2 student cases; 29 students quarantined

Mead: 1 student quarantined

Sunset: 4 students quarantined

Trail Ridge: 1 student case; 27 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Westview: 2 students quarantined

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 6 student cases; 26 students quarantined

Frederick: 4 student cases; 40 students quarantined

Longmont: 2 students quarantined

Mead: 33 students quarantined

Niwot: 3 student cases; 14 students quarantined

Olde Columbine: 1 staff member quarantined

Silver Creek: 1 student and 1 staff member cases; 3 students quarantined

Skyline: 1 staff member case; 10 students and 2 staff members quarantined

SVVSD other campuses

LaunchEd Virtual Academy: 1 student case; 4 students quarantined

Career Development Center: 1 staff member quarantined

Central Administration: 1 staff member case; 5 staff members quarantined

Spark! Discovery Preschool: 1 student quarantined

*SVVSD only updates active quarantines on Friday’s. Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.