Boulder County announces winners of the 2021 Sustainable Food and Agriculture initiative

In the second year of the Sustainable Food and Agriculture initiative, Boulder County awarded a total of $305,000 to local farms and organizations.

The 2021 fund included 11 recipients: Boulder Mushroom, Boulder Valley School District, Community Table Farm, Dharma’s Garden, Earth Table, Flatirons Young Farmers Coalition, Garden to Table, Growing Gardens, Isabelle Farm, Kilt Farm and Red Wagon Organic Farms.

Each recipient was given between just under $2,000 and up to $75,000 for developing educational programs and supporting local and regenerative agriculture. The funds were generated by the Sustainability Tax plan, which was passed in 2016.

“Through these grants, we hope to make local ag more inclusive to all who have interest, and we continue to welcome input in this process,” said Boulder County Commissioner Marta Loachamin. “From funding grants to buying local food, it will take all of us to make these healthy agricultural practices sustainable on Boulder County lands.”