Boulder County issues advisories about snowstorm-affected county government services

Boulder County officials said Friday that due to the unsafe conditions and high snow totals expected during the pending snowstorm, several county government locations and services will be closed for the safety of the public and staff.

“Keep in mind that state officials are asking everyone to please stay off the roads this weekend so that plows can do their work. Stock up now, stay home, and stay safe,” county officials advised in a news release.

Health and human services may be impacted, officials said, including snow removal and delayed response to Boulder Housing Authority-managed resident emergencies.

Boulder County is continuing to provide child and adult protection services 24 hours a day. People are asked to call the Child and Adult Protection screening line at 303-441-1309 if they have concerns about a child’s safety or well-being. If they witness a child in a life-threatening situation, they should call 911 immediately.

As for Boulder County’s parks and open space areas, the county asks that people keep in mind that open space trailhead parking lots may be blocked by snow, unplowed, or closed to vehicles if there is heavy snow.

“Best to wait until we can clear the lots early next week,” officials said of those trailhead parking lots. “Even SUVs can get stuck in deep snow.”

Boulder County’s Hazardous Materials Management Facility at 1901 63rd St. will be closed Saturday and Sunday.

The Nederland and Allenspark Transfer Stations will be closed on Saturday. Since the transfer stations are usually open on Sundays, this weekend’s Sunday opening is contingent on the storm, but they could be closed then, as well.

Due to weather, the free COVID-19 testing sites at the Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, and Stazio ball fields at 2445 Stazio Drive, Boulder, will also be closed for testing on Saturday and Sunday. Depending on snowfall, testing at these sites may have a delayed start on Monday. The drive-through testing in Lyons and Nederland were closed on Friday. For the most updated information on those test sites, visit boco.org/COVIDTesting.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management is actively monitoring weather conditions and impacts and will be in a ready position to support emergencies that arise on account of the winter storm. People can sign up at www.BOCO911alert.com for updates.