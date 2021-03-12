Broomfield RV parts manufacturer pays $100,000 to settle EEOC complaint

Carefree of Colorado LLC has agreed to pay $100,000 to settle a lawsuit from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed on behalf of a deaf applicant two years ago.

In a statement Friday morning, the EEOC’s Denver field office said the applicant will receive $100,000 in back pay and damages over the next three years and the company will be required to provide more Americans with Disabilities Act compliance training to its staff.

“Preventing discrimination against deaf job applicants is particularly important because of the underemployment of hearing-impaired individuals,” said Mary Jo O’Neill, an attorney with the commission’s Phoenix district office.

The EEOC filed suit against Carefree in October 2019, claiming that the manufacturer refused to hire a deaf applicant for a warehouse position in its RV awning factory in 2016 despite her having prerequisite experience working in that type of environment, and further discriminated against her after a job placement advocate complained about her need for accommodation.

The EEOC also accused Carefree of failing to provide reasonable accommodations when it expressed concerns over having the applicant working near heavy machinery. The suit also claims that Carefree hired other less-qualified applicants who weren’t disabled, including a former felon who was later fired for timecard fraud.

The litigation had been delayed multiple times until the commission and Carefree reached a settlement this week, according to court records.

In a statement, Carefree maintained that it did not act improperly.

“Carefree has made a conscious decision to dedicate its limited resources not to litigation, but to where those resources will provide the most help for its workforce,” it said.

Carefree is a subsidiary of Ohio-based manufacturing conglomerate Scott Fetzer Co., which in turn is owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

