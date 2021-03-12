GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

California private-equity group begins two new…

Business

California private-equity group begins two new SPACs in Boulder

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Gores Group has begun selling shares in two new special-purpose acquisition companies as it seeks to raise a combined $640 million for the blank-check companies.

The private-equity giant began trading for Gores Technology Partners Inc. (Nasdaq: GTPAU) and Gores Technology Partners II Inc. (Nasdaq: GTPBU) Friday morning, with maximum proceeds from sales to the public capped at $240 million and $400 million respectively.

Gores is based in Los Angeles, but has used its Boulder office to launch four different SPACs in the past several months totalling $2 billion in fundraising targets.

SPACs are shell companies that are listed on public exchanges and are later acquired by companies looking to go public outside of the normal procedures of an initial public offering. They do not require the private company to release an S-1 filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with financial data.

At the local level, the Boulder-based Foundry Group has launched its own $230 million SPAC to be acquired by a cloud-based consumer-facing technology company. In Loveland, Lightning eMotors Inc. is in the midst of completing a SPAC combination that would take it public and add up to $270 million in cash onto its balance sheet.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Historic Bronze Memorials

    Historic bronze memorials or markers can help educate others on a historical event or the life of a special person....
  2. Personal Tax Planning

    Taxes are on a lot of people’s minds right now. A good tax plan can help you save money right...
  3. Cremation Services In Frederick

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary is the first choice for many families when they need cremation services in Frederick. Cremation is...
  4. Your Home Should Feel Like An Escape

    Habitat Apartments offers apartments and townhomes with the desirable features you really want. They believe your home should feel like...
  5. Upgrade Your Old Floor

    Want to change the whole look of a room, or your whole house? Upgrade your old floor with a custom...