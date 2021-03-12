GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Business

Crocs, Bieber collaborate on second signature clog

Pop-star Justin Bieber with the new Crocs x Justin Bieber with Drew House Classic Clog 2 shoe. (Crocs Inc./Courtesy photo)
For the second time in less than a year, Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is collaborating with pop-star Justin Bieber and his clothing brand Drew House on a pair of signature clogs.

The Crocs x Justin Bieber with Drew House Classic Clog 2 features “a lavender Classic Clog, a branded logo fixed to the backstrap and special appearances from Theodore and other characters from the Drew House community as colorful, oversized Jibbitz charms,” according to a Crocs news release.

The shoes will be available across Crocs’ channels on March 16 for $69.99.

“As a digital-first brand, we continue to surprise our fans with new and engaging ways to experience our icon, while delivering break-the-internet collaborations,” Crocs head of global marketing Heidi Cooley said in the release. “From a partnership perspective, Justin’s artistic passion is paired with Crocs’ ability to create memorable, consumer-first moments that celebrate the importance of being comfortable in your own shoes … and socks!”

