No COVID-19 testing at Stazio, Boulder County Fairgrounds this weekend

The COVID-19 testing sites at Boulder’s Stazio Ball Fields and the Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont will be closed this weekend because of the expected snowstorm.

Additionally, some coronavirus vaccine clinics have announced closures this weekend due to weather.

Boulder Valley School District announced that its vaccine clinic on Saturday at Boulder Community Health has been canceled. Likewise, UCHealth will close its vaccine clinic at UCHealth Longs Peak in Longmont on Saturday and Sunday.

Boulder County Public Health spokesperson Mike Stratton said Thursday evening that he had not confirmed any other vaccine clinic closures but recommended that people check with the provider before going to any appointment scheduled this weekend.

“Because of the coming storm, for people who have a scheduled vaccine appointment this weekend, we suggest they contact their vaccine provider to make sure their clinic is still taking place,” Stratton stated in an email.