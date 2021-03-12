Two sections of Cottontail Trail to close for repairs

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder on Wednesday will close two sections of the Cottontail Trail for resurfacing and other maintenance work.

A half-mile section of the trail, south of Colo. 52 to the Boulder White Rock Ditch, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. while the work is occurring, according to a city news release.

Cyclists can reconnect with the trail, which is part of the Longmont-to-Boulder Regional (LOBO) Trail, by using Colo. 52 to 71st Street to Lookout Road or North 79th Street to Lookout Road.

This piece of the project is expected to last about four weeks, city officials estimate.

Another section of the trail, which heads south of the Boulder White Rock Ditch east of the Gunbarrel Estates neighborhood, will be closed for work 24 hours a day through July 30. There will be signs to direct people around the trail repairs. The length of both projects depends on the weather.

Trail users and cyclists can visit OSMPTrails.org or use the Boulder Area Trails app to view current closures in the area.

