Boulder County Fairgrounds COVID-19 testing site to close Monday, Stazio site opening at noon

The free COVID-19 testing site at the Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont will be closed Monday because of the storm, while the Stazio ball fields testing site in Boulder will have a delayed start and open at noon.

Depending on snowfall, other testing sites may have a delayed start. For updates, go to bouldercounty.org/families/disease/covid-19/testing/.

Boulder Community Health also is encouraging patients who have Monday appointments at physician clinics to reschedule using the MyBCH patient portal. The following Boulder Community Health services will be closed on Monday: All physician clinics, the vaccine clinic, all Urgent Care Centers, all outpatient rehabilitation centers and the CU Sports Medicine & Performance Center.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call

