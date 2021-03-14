GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Boulder County on Sunday reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

To date, Boulder County Public Health reported 19,675 total cases. The death toll remains at 250. There have been 626 residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. As of Friday, there were 13 people in Boulder County hospitals due to COVID-19.

The University of Colorado Boulder reported during testing Friday that there were 15 positive test results, according to the university’s online dashboard. There were 130 diagnostic tests and 1,383 monitoring tests completed. Six on-campus isolation spaces were in use, which is 1% of the university’s isolation reserve. Since Jan. 4, there have been 398 total positive test results; 6,951 diagnostic tests and 54,374 monitoring results. Throughout the school year, there have been 2,123 positive test results.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 443,968 cases. Among the cases, there have been 6,072 deaths due to COVID-19. There have been 24,200 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million population, there have been 2,651,715 people tested.

