GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Photos: Storm Drops 8 to 10 Inches of Snow in…

News

Photos: Storm Drops 8 to 10 Inches of Snow in Boulder County Over Night

  • People try to move a car that was stuck in the snow on Main Street near Roosevelt Park Apartments in Longmont on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Boulder County saw 8 to 10 inches of snow overnight according to National Weather Service spotters. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Eva Lindquist shovels heavy, wet snow from the sidewalk in Longmont on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Boulder County saw 8 to 10 inches of snow overnight according to National Weather Service spotters. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • The wind blows snow, decreasing visibility, as an SUV travels down Bross Street in Longmont on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Boulder County saw 8 to 10 inches of snow overnight according to National Weather Service spotters. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • A tree lies across a sidewalk near Fifth Avenue and Terry Street in Longmont on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Boulder County saw 8 to 10 inches of snow overnight according to National Weather Service spotters. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Hillary Steinberg walks Luna, a Husky, German Shepard mix, through the snow at Roosevelt Park in Longmont on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Boulder County saw 8 to 10 inches of snow overnight according to National Weather Service spotters. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • A tree limb hangs over Lashley Street, blocking a driveway, in Longmont on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Boulder County saw 8 to 10 inches of snow overnight according to National Weather Service spotters. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Snow covered traffic signals and signs are seen over Main Street in Longmont on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Boulder County saw 8 to 10 inches of snow overnight according to National Weather Service spotters. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Snow is seen piled on fence posts as Eva Lindquist shovels heavy, wet snow from the sidewalk in Longmont on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Boulder County saw 8 to 10 inches of snow overnight according to National Weather Service spotters. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • A statue of Teddy Roosevelt is seen covered in snow in Longmont on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Boulder County saw 8 to 10 inches of snow overnight according to National Weather Service spotters. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • A city snowplow is seen on Lashley Street in Longmont on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Boulder County saw 8 to 10 inches of snow overnight according to National Weather Service spotters. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • A squirrel climbs a tree in Norlin Quad on the University of Colorado Boulder campus during a snowstorm on March 14, 2021, in Boulder. (Mitchell Byars / Staff Writer)

  • A person walks down Fifth Avenue as the snow falls in Longmont on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Boulder County saw 8 to 10 inches of snow overnight according to National Weather Service spotters. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • A maintenance worker uses a backhoe to clear snow near the Imig Music Building on the University of Colorado Boulder campus on March 14, 2021, in Boulder. (Mitchell Byars / Staff Writer)

  • A giant snowball rests in an otherwise empty Farrand Field on the University of Colorado Boulder campus on March 14, 2021, in Boulder. (Mitchell Byars / Staff Writer)

  • A bobcat works to clear several inches of snow near the Norlin Quadrangle on the University of Colorado Boulder Campus on March 14, 2021, in Boulder. (Mitchell Byars / Staff Writer)

  • Several inches of snow blanket a sculpture of poet Robert Frost outside the south entrance of Old Main building on the University of Colorado Boulder Campus on March 14, 2021, in Boulder. (Mitchell Byars / Staff Writer)

  • A person is seen walking on the Boulder Creek Path in Boulder on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Mitchell Byars/Staff Writer)

  • From left: Samantha Preston and Phil Schabarum build a snowman on a bench in Boulder on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Mitchell Byars/Staff Writer)

  • From right: Pyrenee Steiner and Sam Klitenick roll snowballs to make a snowman in Boulder on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Mitchell Byars/Staff Writer)

  • From left: Pyrenee Steiner and Sam Klitenick build a snowman in Boulder on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Mitchell Byars/Staff Writer)

  • From left: University of Colorado Boulder students Jonah Supine, Nate Johnson, George Willis and Marissa Dinsmoor build a jump at Scott Carpenter Park in Boulder on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Mitchell Byars/Staff Writer)

  • A decapitated snowman is seen at Scott Carpenter Park in Boulder on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Mitchell Byars/Staff Writer)

  • Neil Bastian snowboards at Scott Carpenter Park in Boulder on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Mitchell Byars/Staff Writer)

of

Buy images from this gallery

Expand
By | mjonas@prairiemountainmedia.com and | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Matthew Jonas | Photo Editor

Matthew Jonas is a multiple award-winning visual journalist working in Northern Colorado. He specializes in community story telling. He is the photo and video editor for the Longmont Times-Call.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Take The Mystery Out Of Funeral Costs

    Viegut Funeral Home in Loveland has served the community since 2000 as a trusted funeral home in Northern Colorado. Families...
  2. Pet-Friendly Gated Community In Longmont

    Finding a pet-friendly apartment—where you’d actually want to live—can be a challenge. Here’s some good news: The Shores at McIntosh...
  3. Massage Is Pain Relief Therapy

    This is a good time to remember that massage relieves stress. A good massage is pain relief therapy for your...
  4. Memory Care You Can Trust

    Memory care providers have a lot of responsibility—and it’s important to find the memory care you can trust for your...
  5. A Song Of Hope In Our Hearts

    A comforting song can help you get through these challenging times. And now we have a song of hope in...