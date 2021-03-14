GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Storm drops 8 to 10 inches of snow on Boulder County overnight

  • Eva Lindquist shovels heavy, wet snow from the sidewalk in Longmont on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Boulder County saw 8 to 10 inches of snow overnight according to National Weather Service spotters. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • The wind blows snow decreasing visibility as a SUV travels down Bross Street in Longmont on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Boulder County saw 8 to 10 inches of snow overnight according to National Weather Service spotters. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Hillary Steinberg walks Luna, a Husky, German Shepard mix, through the snow at Roosevelt Park in Longmont on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Boulder County saw 8 to 10 inches of snow overnight according to National Weather Service spotters. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • A tree limb hangs over Lashley Street, blocking a driveway, in Longmont on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Boulder County saw 8 to 10 inches of snow overnight according to National Weather Service spotters. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Snow is seen piled on fence posts as Eva Lindquist shovels heavy, wet snow from the sidewalk in Longmont on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Boulder County saw 8 to 10 inches of snow overnight according to National Weather Service spotters. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • A squirrel climbs a tree in Norlin Quad on the University of Colorado Boulder campus during a snowstorm on March 14, 2021, in Boulder. (Mitchell Byars / Staff Writer)

  • A maintenance worker uses a backhoe to clear snow near the Imig Music Building on the University of Colorado Boulder campus on March 14, 2021, in Boulder. (Mitchell Byars / Staff Writer)

  • A giant snowball rests in an otherwise empty Farrand Field on the University of Colorado Boulder campus on March 14, 2021, in Boulder. (Mitchell Byars / Staff Writer)

  • A bobcat works to clear several inches of snow near the Norlin Quadrangle on the University of Colorado Boulder Campus on March 14, 2021, in Boulder. (Mitchell Byars / Staff Writer)

  • Several inches of snow blanket a sculpture of poet Robert Frost outside the south entrance of Old Main building on the University of Colorado Boulder Campus on March 14, 2021, in Boulder. (Mitchell Byars / Staff Writer)

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder County saw 8 to 10 inches of snow overnight, and forecasters are saying another foot of snow could fall today.

Local meteorologist Matt Kelsch said Boulder has already received 9.8 inches of snow as of 7 a.m., while National Weather Service spotters reported 10 inches of snow in Longmont, 6 in Louisville and 8 in east Nederland, though that Nederland total was recorded at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The 9.8 inches of snow means Boulder likely has already broken the snow record for March 14, which is 8.4 inches. For weather purposes, “days” are from 5 p.m. to 5 p.m., which means the overnight snowfall in Boulder would count toward today’s total.

While it is not quite the snowfall totals some were predicting earlier in the week thanks to snow starting later than expected on Saturday, the overnight accumulation has been enough to start making travel difficult.

“Please stay home and off the roads if you can,” Boulder police tweeted this morning. “The roads are snow packed, slick and vehicles are getting stuck.”

Boulder is currently on accident alert, while all city of Boulder facilities are closed due to the snow.

As of 8:30 a.m., Xcel Energy’s website shows only a few scattered outages, including 47 customers without power in Lefthand Canyon and 30 without power in Niwot.

Spokesman Scott Rochat reported Longmont has seen 71 outage calls so far, most of them on Sumner, Bross, Terry, Gay, Pratt and Sunset streets.

“These are coming in one-by-one, so there isn’t a distinct boundary of effect like there would be with a feeder outage,” Rochat wrote in an email.

Meanwhile, the forecast calls for 6 to 11 inches of snow today with winds 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

The wind blows snow, decreasing visibility, as an SUV travels down Bross Street in Longmont on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Boulder County saw 8 to 10 inches of snow overnight according to National Weather Service spotters. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

