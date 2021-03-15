Boulder County reports spike in COVID-19 cases among 18- to 22-year-olds

Boulder County Public Health on Monday reported a spike in positive coronavirus cases among those aged 18 to 22 but did not say whether it was directly related to the riot on University Hill. The county also reported no new deaths or hospitalizations and five new COVID-19 cases.

The five new cases bring the county’s total cases to 19,680 and the county’s death toll remains unchanged at 250. The county’s hospitalization total also remains unchanged at 626. It also reported the county’s seven day positivity average is 3.7%.

Data about the number of Boulder County residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19 or discharged Monday after receiving treatment was not available. BCPH spokesperson Mike Stratton wrote in an email Monday that some data would be delayed from the state because of the recent blizzard conditions.

In an email Monday, interim BCPH spokeswoman Angela Simental wrote, “We are seeing a rise in the 18-22 year old age group — we did expect a rise in cases as in-person learning began.” She deferred questions about the uptick in COVID-19 cases among those aged 18-22 to the University of Colorado Boulder COVID-19 data on its dashboard.

Last week BCPH stated that it was too soon to tell if the riot on University Hill, near the University of Colorado Boulder campus, would impact the number of COVID-19 cases in the county. Health officials previously stated that it would be seven to nine days before that data would be available to determine whether last weekend’s incidents could impact the county’s coronavirus data.

BCPH also reported Monday that there have been 29,722 Boulder County residents who have received a partial COVID-19 Moderna or Pfizer vaccination dose, which is 10.9% of the county’s eligible population. Another 40,720 people have been fully vaccinated with both doses, which also now includes the one-shot Johnson & Johnson shot and accounts for 14.8% of the county’s eligible population. A total of 70,442, or 25.7% of residents have been given at least one coronavirus dose in Boulder County.

Since last Sunday, the county recorded 7,733 partial doses of the COVID-19 Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations and 7,262 full course vaccinations, which now includes the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Data from Saturday through Monday was not available because of inclement weather conditions.

COVID-19 cases reported in Boulder County since Jan. 3 through Monday, 2,156 involved residents who identified as white, another 814 involved people who identified as Latino and the remaining 187 cases involved those who identified as another non-white and non-Latino race. Data about the racial identities of the residents whose cases were reported Sunday and Monday will be available Thursday.

County data updated Monday also showed that of the COVID-19 related deaths in the county, 47.1% of those were of residents who identified as Latino and not associated with a long-term care facility and 5.2% were of those who were residents of a long-term care facility. The COVID-19 deaths among the Latino account for 1.3% of the total number of deaths reported in Boulder County.

Of the total number of coronavirus cases in the county, 1.2% were of those who identified as Latino, which is just over 46% of the Latino population in Boulder County, according to 2019 population data. The Latino community accounted for .7% of those hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Residents who identified as white and a resident of a long-term care facility accounted for 90.3% of the county’s recorded COVID-19 related deaths, while another 47.1% were not from a facility. Those who identified as white account for 76.3% of the total number of deaths reported in the county.

Of the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county, 61.1% were of those who identified as white, which is almost 79% of the white population in Boulder County, according to 2019 population data. The white community accounted for 52.7% of those hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Residents who died in a long-term care facility and identified as Asian accounted for 2.6% of the county’s death total and another 4.4% deaths involved those who identified as Asian and were not in a facility. Those who identified as Asian account for 4.% of the total number of deaths reported in the county.

Of the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county, 2.5% were of those who identified as Asian, which 51% of the Asian population in Boulder County, according to 2019 population data. The Asian community accounted for 4.2% of those hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Those who identified as a non-white and non-Latino race and residents of a long-term care facility accounted for 1.9% of the county’s death total. Of those who identified as another race account for 1.3% of the total number of deaths reported in the county.

Other races such as Black, American Indian, Alaskan Native or Pacific Islander reported 0.0% deaths for both residents of long-term care facilities and those not associated with a facility.

The University of Colorado Boulder did not update its dashboard Monday. During testing on Friday, there were six positive test results from 130 diagnostic tests and 1,383 monitoring tests. The dashboard showed six of the university’s isolation spaces were in use, which is 1% of the reserved space for quarantines. Since the start of spring testing Jan. 4, there have been 398 positives from 6,951 diagnostic tests and 54,374 monitoring tests. The university has also used an isolation space 175 times since the start of spring.

Boulder Valley School District updated its dashboard Monday. The district reported 18 active cases with 216 students and 19 staff members in quarantine. Of the 18 cases the district reported, four are from two of its high school athletic clubs.

The St. Vrain Valley School District reported on its dashboard Monday with 28 active cases, split between 26 students and two staff. The district has seen a cumulative 708 student cases and 243 staff cases, totaling 951.

Data updated Monday shows that of the county’s cases, 7,339 have been reported in Boulder, and 6,725 have been reported in Longmont. There have been 1,591 cases in Lafayette, 878 in Louisville, 385 in Superior, 490 in Erie, 68 in Lyons, 25 in Nederland and 1,712 in unincorporated Boulder County. Cases have been confirmed in 82 persons experiencing homelessness.

The rate of infection for Boulder residents is 6,892.8 per 100,000 people, data shows. In Longmont, the rate of infection is 6,961.9 per 100,000. In Lafayette, the rate is 5,190.4; in Louisville, the rate is 4,219.9; in Lyons, the rate is 3,321.9; in Erie, the rate is 4,143.4; in Superior, the rate is 2,943.9; in Nederland, the rate is 1,623.4; and in unincorporated Boulder County, the rate is 3,918.6.

Statewide, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported there are 444,390 cases. There have been 6,040 deaths among cases, and of those, there have been 6,115 deaths because of COVID-19. There have been 24,233 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million people, 2,653,236 people have been tested.

Vaccines administered in Boulder County

29,722 received a partial dose (includes Modern and Pfizer vaccines only)

40,720 received full vaccine (includes new Johnson & Johnson 1 dose shot)

70,442 received at least one dose

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

BVSD elementary schools

Birch: 1 case; 20 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Kohls: 1 case; 16 students and 2 staff members quarantined

Monarch PK-8: 1 case; no reported quarantines

Ryan: 1 case; 33 students and 2 staff members quarantined

University Hill: 1 case; 21 students and 1 staff member quarantined

BVSD middle schools

Angevine: 1 case; 6 students quarantined

Louisville: 1 case; 1 student quarantined

Southern Hills: 1 case; 11 students quarantined

BVSD high schools

Broomfield: 1 case; 1 student quarantined

Fairview: 2 cases; 13 students and 4 staff members quarantined

Monarch: 1 case; 14 students and 1 staff member quarantined

BVSD athletic clubs

Boulder High: 2 cases; 57 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Broomfield High: 2 cases; 23 students and 1 staff member quarantined

BVSD other departments

Education Center: 1 case; 1 staff member quarantined

Maintenance: 1 case; 5 staff members quarantined

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

SVVSD elementary schools

Fall River: 2 student cases

Hygiene: 1 student case

Longmont Estates: 1 student case

Mead: 3 student cases

Red Hawk: 5 student and 1 staff member cases

Soaring Heights PK-8: 1 student case

SVVSD middle schools

Longs Peak: 2 student cases

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 3 student cases

Frederick: 2 student cases

Mead: 3 student cases

Niwot: 1 student case

Silver Creek: 1 student case

Skyline: 1 student case

SVVSD other campuses