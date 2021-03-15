GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder Valley School District announces snow…

Latest Headlines

Boulder Valley School District announces snow day for Tuesday

By | amorganroth@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder Valley School District announced late Monday that it will have a snow day on Tuesday instead of in-person or remote learning because of the on-going blizzard cleanup.

Boulder Valley School District spokesperson Randy Barber made the announcement in an email Monday.

“This weekend’s snowstorm was the fourth largest snowstorm in metro area history,” Barber wrote. He also said that despite the efforts of the district’s maintenance, grounds and custodial team’s, the district is unable to safely open its buildings to teachers and students on Tuesday and will have a districtwide snow day.

“There will also be no remote learning — all before and after-school activities are also canceled and COVID-19 mobile testing sites,” Barber said.

However, essential employees are still expected to report at their normal start times, which includes principals, security office personnel, custodians, maintenance supervisors and staff.

April Morganroth

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. The Miracle Method Of Remodeling

    Is it a miracle, or Miracle Method? If your bathroom or kitchen needs a reboot, don’t remodel—refinish with Miracle Method...
  2. Take The Mystery Out Of Funeral Costs

    Viegut Funeral Home in Loveland has served the community since 2000 as a trusted funeral home in Northern Colorado. Families...
  3. Pet-Friendly Gated Community In Longmont

    Finding a pet-friendly apartment—where you’d actually want to live—can be a challenge. Here’s some good news: The Shores at McIntosh...
  4. Massage Is Pain Relief Therapy

    This is a good time to remember that massage relieves stress. A good massage is pain relief therapy for your...
  5. Memory Care You Can Trust

    Memory care providers have a lot of responsibility—and it’s important to find the memory care you can trust for your...