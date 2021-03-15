Boulder Valley School District announces snow day for Tuesday

Boulder Valley School District announced late Monday that it will have a snow day on Tuesday instead of in-person or remote learning because of the on-going blizzard cleanup.

Boulder Valley School District spokesperson Randy Barber made the announcement in an email Monday.

“This weekend’s snowstorm was the fourth largest snowstorm in metro area history,” Barber wrote. He also said that despite the efforts of the district’s maintenance, grounds and custodial team’s, the district is unable to safely open its buildings to teachers and students on Tuesday and will have a districtwide snow day.

“There will also be no remote learning — all before and after-school activities are also canceled and COVID-19 mobile testing sites,” Barber said.

However, essential employees are still expected to report at their normal start times, which includes principals, security office personnel, custodians, maintenance supervisors and staff.