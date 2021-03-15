Business owners seek Louisville assistance packages 

The owners of a pair of local businesses, one a would-be Main Street retail and office development and the other an eco-friendly online marketplace, are tax and fee rebate incentive package applicants from Louisville.

EarthHero LLC, the e-commerce platform specializing in sustainably sourced and manufactured products, is looking to expand beyond its current Boulder offices and is eying space at the Colorado Tech Center office park in Louisville.

The company “would occupy 15,302 square feet at (740 S. Pierce Avenue.) After incorporating in 2016, the company needs more space to continue its growth in the sustainable consumer goods market,” according to a city memo. A lease has yet to be signed.

EarthHero, which employs 21 workers, expects to grow its headcount to 85 in the next five years.

The company also plans to invest $150,000 in finishes at the new CTC location.

Louisville staffers recommended a 50% rebate of the building permit fees and construction use tax, in addition to a 40% rebate of new sales tax over a five-year period. The rebate would total $7,865.20.

Barbie Iglesias, owner of South Street Market LLC, is seeking the other incentive package to help redevelop properties at 957 Main St. and 824 South St.

“The project in total will add 12,258 square feet of new commercial space to the city’s downtown,” according to a city memo. “While negotiations are ongoing with tenants, it is anticipated the first floor of the 957 Main St. building will be retail and the second floor will accommodate office users.”

One tenant of the development, expected to be complete by June, will be South Street Market, “a small neighborhood market providing well-prepared, tasty, and nutritious food,” according to city documents.

Iglesias is seeking $98,460 in fee and tax rebates.

The Louisville City Council will review both requests during its meeting Tuesday evening.

The city has a history of providing economic development incentives to companies looking to relocate or expand in the city. Recent recipients include JumpCloud Inc., Ventures LLC, Fresca Foods Inc., Duda Inc. and Forge Nano Inc.

