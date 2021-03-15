Repeat COVID-19 outbreaks have been common in Colorado nursing homes, prisons

While the Buena Vista Correctional Complex has the unwelcome distinction of being Colorado’s only setting to confirm the new COVID-19 variant from South Africa, it’s far from alone in battling multiple coronavirus outbreaks.

The prison, in Chaffee County, is in the midst of its third outbreak since last summer. Out of 4,040 outbreaks reported in the state, more than one in five were at locations with at least two separate clusters, according to an analysis by The Denver Post.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment defines an outbreak as two or more COVID-19 cases linked to the same location or event within two weeks. An outbreak is considered over when four weeks pass with no new cases.

The Post’s analysis didn’t include locations that have multiple overlapping outbreaks, such as the Breckenridge and Keystone ski resorts, because it wasn’t clear whether the outbreaks in different parts of the resorts were truly separate, or connected.

At least 63 locations other than the Buena Vista complex also have dealt with at least three separate outbreaks since March 2020. About two-thirds of those with three or more outbreaks were nursing homes or assisted-living facilities, with a handful of repeat clusters in schools, prisons, colleges and various businesses.

Two locations have had five outbreaks, and both are nursing homes in Adams County.

The Center at Northridge in Westminster had its first outbreak in July, and dealt with four since October. The five outbreaks included 65 resident and staff infections, and one resident death, according to state data.

Alpine Living Center in Thornton had a similar pattern, with a July outbreak and four more in the fall and winter. Across those five outbreaks, 95 residents and employees were infected, and 14 residents died, state data shows.

State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said it’s possible some facilities are making mistakes with infection control or have had bad luck, but some of the repeat outbreaks may just reflect the math of frequent testing. If a nursing home tests all staff members multiple times a month, they’re likely to find cases, even with appropriate precautions.

The odds are even higher for larger facilities, she said.

“We tend to find a lot of outbreaks because we’re looking for them,” she said.

The number of active outbreaks has been falling since mid-December, and should continue to decline as more people are vaccinated. The repeated outbreaks in nursing homes and assisted living facilities show that it won’t be a straight line down, though.

Since Feb. 1, 38 long-term-care facilities have reported outbreaks, showing there were still some susceptible people even after they were hit by the virus and all residents and staff were offered the vaccine.

Not everyone who was offered the vaccine chose to take it, and the virus is still spreading relatively widely, Herlihy said. There is a chance of getting the virus after being vaccinated, but the odds of becoming seriously ill or dying are much lower.

“I think the reality is we’re going to be dealing with outbreaks for a long time. Sporadic cases will occur,” she said. “It will be important to identify and respond to those while they’re small.”