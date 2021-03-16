GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder approves $48K settlement with man…

Local News

Boulder approves $48K settlement with man injured in 2017 crash with city snowplow

By | dswearingen@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder City Council on Tuesday agreed to pay $48,000 to a man who filed a lawsuit against the city for injuries he claims he suffered in a crash with a city snowplow.

According to earlier reporting in the Camera, the man, Martin Jacobs, was involved in a crash on Dec. 23, 2017, at the intersection of 63rd Street and Arapahoe Avenue with Peter Hinostroza, who was driving the city plow. Jacobs was driving a Toyota Tacoma.

The City Council in April 2018 unanimously approved a separate $19,343.27 settlement with Jacobs.

City Attorney Tom Carr confirmed that the settlement approved Tuesday was for the same incident, though the first payment was for property damage and the current one is for personal injury.

Money for the settlement comes from the city’s property and casualty fund, which was established and funded for the purpose of paying claims and settling cases. According to a staff memo, the settlement is within the city’s “anticipated loss planning parameters.”

City Council is required to approve any settlement that exceeds $10,000.

Given the costs of litigation, Carr said in the staff memo that it’s unlikely the city would fare better if it chose to litigate the case instead of approving the settlement agreement.

Deborah Swearingen

More in Local News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. The Miracle Method Of Remodeling

    Is it a miracle, or Miracle Method? If your bathroom or kitchen needs a reboot, don’t remodel—refinish with Miracle Method...
  2. Take The Mystery Out Of Funeral Costs

    Viegut Funeral Home in Loveland has served the community since 2000 as a trusted funeral home in Northern Colorado. Families...
  3. Pet-Friendly Gated Community In Longmont

    Finding a pet-friendly apartment—where you’d actually want to live—can be a challenge. Here’s some good news: The Shores at McIntosh...
  4. Massage Is Pain Relief Therapy

    This is a good time to remember that massage relieves stress. A good massage is pain relief therapy for your...
  5. Memory Care You Can Trust

    Memory care providers have a lot of responsibility—and it’s important to find the memory care you can trust for your...