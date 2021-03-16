Boulder, CUPD to increase patrols Wednesday

University Hill residents and those living near the University of Colorado Boulder can expect to see more officers from the Boulder Police Department and CUPD in their neighborhoods Wednesday as both departments step up patrols in anticipation of St. Patrick’s Day.

The Boulder Police Department will be fully staffed Wednesday, including undercover officers and a task force assigned to the Hill, Chief Maris Herold said during a CU Boulder community briefing today.

“I’m asking the community of CU to please not have large parties, wear a mask where appropriate and follow the guidelines outlined by the public health department,” Herold said.

Current public health orders dictate that Boulder residents can gather in groups of up to 10 people from a maximum of two households.

The investigation into the March 6 riot on University Hill is still ongoing, and arrests and further disciplinary action by CU Boulder is expected, Herold and CU Boulder officials said.

“We don’t ever want to see a repeat of March 6,” said CUPD Chief Doreen Jokerst. “We want everyone to keep our great community safe and enjoy St. Patrick’s Day responsibly.”

Investigators are sifting through more than 800 tips related to the riot, which resulted in property damage and injured three first responders.

A meeting attendee asked whether being photographed at the March 6 riot was enough to result in being charged with a crime, and Herold said it depends on what the photograph shows.

“The bottom line is a behavior has to connect to an element of a crime, which is why the investigation takes days or weeks to unfold,” she said. “If you are simply on the Hill in a picture, that does not necessarily connect to committing a crime.”

But photos can be used to identify students for violating the CU Boulder Code of Conduct, Jokerst said, and students identified in photos for violating public health orders are sent to the office of Student Conduct & Conflict Resolution. Consequences for violating the code of conduct can include warnings, being excluded from campus, suspension and, in the most extreme cases, expulsion with no chance of readmission. The university goes through a hearing process before making decisions about student conduct cases.

Students cannot be identified if they utilize free coronavirus testing or participate in contact tracing, said Assistant Dean of Students Devin Cramer.

“We have thousands of students who go through and get tested every week and there are numerous reasons a student may self-quarantine. Those two pieces of information together are certainly not enough to start a student conduct process, and we want to encourage testing and engaging in self quarantine if that’s necessary,” he said.

Information gathered by contact tracers is not shared with the student conduct office, Cramer said.