Boulder seeks feedback on East Arapahoe project

News

Community members are invited to learn about a project intended to complete missing links in the multi-use path system and upgrade transit stops along Arapahoe Avenue, between Marine Street and Cherryvale Road.

The virtual public meeting on the on the East Arapahoe Multi-Use Path and Transit Stops Project will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Boulder news release. Those who attend will have the opportunity to provide feedback.

During the meeting, city staff will review options for design details, including multi-use path alignments and widths; landscaping widths and plantings; bus stop amenities; driveway and street crossing treatments, the release said.

The release said residents also are encouraged to provide feedback on the project designs through an online questionnaire on the Be Heard Boulder website at beheardboulder.org. The questionnaire closes April 16.

To register for the meeting and to learn more about the project, people can visit bit.ly/east_arapahoe.

