Boulder snow crews begin plowing neighborhoods

Local News

A car under a car cover is blanketed by snow on Monday, March 15, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Staff Photographer)
City snow crews began plowing residential streets in Boulder on Monday night and will make one pass down center lanes as residents continue to dig out from 20 inches of wet, heavy snow that fell over the weekend.

Snow crews will continue to prioritize removing snow from intersections and clearing bike lanes and multi-use paths, the city said in a news release.

Plowing the center of residential streets is intended to minimize the impact to driveways and on-street parking, city officials wrote, though there may still be large piles of snow to the side of plowed sections of street.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Katie Langford

