Community College of Aurora VP takes role at FRCC

Tricia Johnson, most recently vice president for academic affairs at the Community College of Aurora, has been hired as the new vice president at the Front Range Community College campus in Westminster.

Her resume also includes stints as director of adult education at the Colorado Department of Education and chief academic officer at Emily Griffith Technical College.

“I was struck by Tricia’s diverse background,” FRCC president Andy Dorsey said in a statement. “She has been a courageous leader of CCA’s exemplary equity work, has overseen one of the largest concurrent enrollment programs in the state and has been closely involved in partnerships with the community. She also has a strong understanding of the Colorado Community College System and both post-secondary and secondary education in the state.”

