CU Boulder Takács Quartet violist Richard O’Neill wins Grammy Award

Musician is the newest member of the College of Music’s string faculty

Boulder Daily Camera
Richard O’Neill, the new violist of the Boulder-based internationally renowned Takács Quartet, nabbed a Grammy Award on Sunday in the Best Classical Instrumental Solo category. It’s O’Neill’s first win and third nomination and he is the second-ever violist to win in the history of that category.

“When they announced I’d been nominated in that category, which has some of the world’s greatest soloists, I was really shocked,” O’Neill said in a December interview with the Daily Camera.

The University of Colorado Boulder artist-in-residence who has appeared as a soloist with dozens of the world’s top orchestras, was honored for his performance of Christopher Theofanidis’ “Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra.”

Before joining CU Boulder’s renowned Takács Quartet earlier this year, O’Neill played viola for the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center in New York City.

In his virtual acceptance speech, O’Neill thanked composer Christopher Theofanidis, conductor David Alan Miller, producer Silas Brown, The Recording Academy, his family, the Takács Quartet and CU Boulder.

 

 

