Moving to End Sexual Assault begins support text line

By | For the Camera
On Monday, Moving to End Sexual Assault (MESA) launched a 24-hour texting service for survivors and those impacted by sexual violence.

MESA, a program of Mental Health Partners, hopes to offer a new way for those impacted by sexual violence to communicate and receive help. The text line will provide emotional support, advocacy, resources and information on other MESA services.

The text line can be reached by texting “BRAVE” to 20121. MESA’s 24-hour phone hotline can also be dialed at 303-443-7300.

Grant funding courtesy of the Victims of Crime Act helped to begin the service.

Jack Carlough

