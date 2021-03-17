GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Automox hires new chief revenue officer

Business

Automox hires new chief revenue officer

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Automox Inc. has hired Jeff St. Clair as its new chief revenue officer.

The Boulder-based company said in a statement that St. Clair will be in charge of global sales and expansion of its customer base as it plans to scale.

St. Clair was most recently a vice president of sales at Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE: PANW), a California-based provider of firewall software.

“Jeff joins us at a critical stage of our growth and his proven experience in leading and scaling successful sales organizations will be incredibly valuable to the team,” CEO Jay Prassl said in a statement.

Automox develops software programs that keep an organization’s computers up to date with the latest software and security patches automatically. The company most recently reported raising $30 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in January 2020.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC 

Bizwest Staff

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. The Miracle Method Of Remodeling

    Is it a miracle, or Miracle Method? If your bathroom or kitchen needs a reboot, don’t remodel—refinish with Miracle Method...
  2. Take The Mystery Out Of Funeral Costs

    Viegut Funeral Home in Loveland has served the community since 2000 as a trusted funeral home in Northern Colorado. Families...
  3. Pet-Friendly Gated Community In Longmont

    Finding a pet-friendly apartment—where you’d actually want to live—can be a challenge. Here’s some good news: The Shores at McIntosh...
  4. Massage Is Pain Relief Therapy

    This is a good time to remember that massage relieves stress. A good massage is pain relief therapy for your...
  5. Memory Care You Can Trust

    Memory care providers have a lot of responsibility—and it’s important to find the memory care you can trust for your...