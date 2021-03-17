Automox hires new chief revenue officer

Automox Inc. has hired Jeff St. Clair as its new chief revenue officer.

The Boulder-based company said in a statement that St. Clair will be in charge of global sales and expansion of its customer base as it plans to scale.

St. Clair was most recently a vice president of sales at Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE: PANW), a California-based provider of firewall software.

“Jeff joins us at a critical stage of our growth and his proven experience in leading and scaling successful sales organizations will be incredibly valuable to the team,” CEO Jay Prassl said in a statement.

Automox develops software programs that keep an organization’s computers up to date with the latest software and security patches automatically. The company most recently reported raising $30 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in January 2020.

